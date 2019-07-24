‘I am very much alive!’ Ruth Bader Ginsberg warns Republicans she intends to remain on the Supreme Court for years

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg shrugged off conspiracy theories about her health by insisting that she intends to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court for years to come.

The 86-year-old Ginsberg has undergone surgery for pancreatic cancer in 2009 and was treated for lung cancer last year, but she warned Republicans that she has no intention of stepping down from the court, reported NPR.

“There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced, with great glee, that I was going to be dead within six months,” Ginsberg said. “That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now dead himself, and I … am very much alive.”

Ginsberg said she recently spoke to retired Justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99.

“I said that my dream is that I will stay at the court as long as he did,” she said, “and his immediate response was, ‘Stay longer!’”