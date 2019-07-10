‘If it walks and talks like a white nationalist — it’s Tucker Carlson’: Columnist unleashes on Fox News host
In a Thursday evening segment with CNN’s Don Lemon, media reporter Brian Stelter showed clips of how Fox News is spilling a narrative that Democrats think America is terrible.
The latest war is between Tucker Carlson and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Carlson claims that Omar, who was a refugee to the United States when she was just 12-years-old, hates America. Omar has spoken openly about how important it is for her to use her story to prove that everyone can achieve the American Dream.
It’s unclear why the network is pushing such a message while simultaneously saying that America isn’t “great” and must be made “great again.”
This is just part of the network’s latest attempt to create a larger wedge between Americans, the panel explained. Meanwhile, Carlson is carrying the water for white supremacists.
“If it talks white a white nationalist, if it behaves like a white nationalist, if it Tweets like a white nationalist, it’s Tucker Carlson,” said New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali. “Don’t take my word for it. The leading white nationalists have said that Tucker Carlson is their greatest ally. He’s their guy.”
Ali cited Andrew Anglin of the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, who called Carlson one of them. He even went so far as to say that Tucker Carlson’s show is “Daily Stormer television,” and he is “mainstreaming all of their talking points.”
“So you have to ask yourself, why are the advertisers supporting a man who mainstreams and promotes white supremacists, not even white nationalists, Don, white supremacist conspiracy theories,” Ali continued. “Remember last year [Anglin] said that South African white landowners are being oppressed. That was a completely debunked conspiracy theory. Even after it was debunked, guess who promoted it, Tucker Carlson.”
He cited the times Carlson has called immigrants “invaders” and “pollute” the country, “making it dirtier.” He’s repeatedly spouted other white supremacist talking points to try and make them seem more legitimate.
“So this is the feature, it’s not the bug, and I’m not being radical here in calling him out as a white nationalist,” Ali closed. “This is who he is. Just look at the words, look at his own clips, and then compare them to the talking points and rhetoric of leading white nationalists.”
Watch the full segment below:
CNN
