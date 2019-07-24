‘In such bad taste I can’t help but think you’re joking’: Amanda Knox to wed and asks public to pay for it
Amanda Knox, the US student who was exonerated of killing her roommate in Italy, has announced she is tying the knot and is asking the public to fund what she promises will be a “crazy” wedding.
Knox, 32, said she will be marrying Christopher Robinson, 35, in a non-traditional ceremony and the pair needed financial backing for their space-themed nuptials.
“Let’s face it, we don’t need any more stuff,” the couple wrote on their website. “What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!”
The couple said they had earmarked money for the wedding slated for next year but had to spend it last month on Knox’s first trip back to Italy since she was exonerated in 2011 of killing her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the central Italian city of Perugia.
The Seattle native spent four years in jail for the 2007 killing before an appeals court threw out the conviction for lack of evidence.
Her crowd-funding page requests donations for the galactically-themed wedding venue, the decor and the band as well as for the food, childcare and a honeymoon “somewhere in space and time” — possibly the moon.
The donations can be as little as $25 and go up to $10,000, an amount the couple said they are not expecting barring “a really generous donor.”
In return, everyone who bankrolls the event will receive a signed copy of a book of poems — “The Cardio Tesseract” — written by the couple, the website says.
However, not everyone appears willing to donate to the cause, with one newspaper calling the couple’s request “shameless” and many on Twitter sneering at the appeal for money.
“The audacity,” said one message on Twitter while another commented that the crowd-funding effort was “in such bad taste I can’t help but think you’re joking.”
Mueller reveals FBI is ‘currently’ investigating Trump associates vulnerable to Russian blackmail
Former special counsel Robert Mueller revealed on Wednesday that the FBI is "currently" investigating associates of President Donald Trump who are vulnerable to blackmail from the Russian government.
Mueller made the remarks during questioning from House Judiciary Committee member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL).
"Since it was outside your purview, your report did not reach counter intelligence conclusions regarding any Trump administration officials who might potentially be vulnerable to compromise or blackmail by Russia, correct?" Krishnamoorthi asked.
"Those decisions probably were made [by the] the FBI," Mueller confirmed.
‘Forgive me for ever being a Republican’: Here’s how right-wingers reacted to Mueller’s testimony
When former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified publicly before Congress on Wednesday, many of President Donald Trump’s supporters were predictably critical of Mueller’s testimony. But not everyone on the right is a Trump supporter; some conservatives have been vehement opponents of his presidency. And on the right, there have been a variety of reactions to Mueller’s testimony — with Trump’s GOP carnival barkers attacking Mueller and House Democrats, while some NeverTrump conservatives had more favorable reactions to the testimony.
Far-right talk radio host Mark Levin, a knee-jerk critic of the Russia investigation, described Mueller as appearing “feeble” during his testimony, yet claimed that he wasn’t making a “personal attack” but a “rational observation.” And former New York City Mayor Giuliani, now a personal attorney for Trump, was equally predictable when he insisted that Mueller’s testimony was full of “so many stumbles.”
Mueller: ‘I fear’ that foreign interference in US elections will become ‘the new normal’
Given the Russian government's successful efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election -- as well as the chaos that has resulted from the aftermath of that interference -- former special counsel Robert Mueller believes they're going to do it again next year.
When asked about Russia's efforts to interfere in U.S. elections by hacking into candidates' campaigns and stealing their private correspondences, Mueller said he feared that he believed similar attempts would be made during the 2020 election.
"I hope this is not the new normal, but I fear it is," Mueller said.
Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) followed up by asking Mueller if he also feared that future U.S. candidates would meet with foreign agents during their campaigns without any fear of legal repercussions -- and Mueller replied that he did.