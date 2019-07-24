Quantcast
Internet buries Republican chairwoman for claiming Mueller’s testimony was just Democratic sour grapes

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday yielded substantial revelations, including that Mueller believes President Donald Trump lied on his written answers to his office and that he could be indicted after he leaves the Oval Office.

But for Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the main takeaway from today was that Democrats are just trying to nullify the results of the 2016 election.

McDaniel was swiftly deluged in mockery and outrage for her take on Mueller’s testimony:

