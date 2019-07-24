Internet buries Republican chairwoman for claiming Mueller’s testimony was just Democratic sour grapes

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday yielded substantial revelations, including that Mueller believes President Donald Trump lied on his written answers to his office and that he could be indicted after he leaves the Oval Office.

But for Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the main takeaway from today was that Democrats are just trying to nullify the results of the 2016 election.

Nearly three years after the election and the Democrats STILL can't accept the fact that @realDonaldTrump beat them fair and square. Imagine how they'll react in 2020… — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 24, 2019

McDaniel was swiftly deluged in mockery and outrage for her take on Mueller’s testimony:

After a huge effort by the murderous leader of Russia, the click-addicted media, Bernie Sanders, some rightwing billionaires, and white nationalists, Spanky STILL lost the vote and only got into office because 80K swing staters were gibbering idiots. https://t.co/vlZypK6sSM — Kat 4 Obama (@Kat4Obama) July 24, 2019

I am watching the dismantling of our government. The GOP thinks that the president of the USA does not have to follow the laws of this country. Now, Trump feels that he can get away with anything. What a sad reflection on Republicans. — Rocky Mountain Views (@RockyMountViews) July 24, 2019

Do you know how hard it is to be the WORST Romney w/ the other one wandering around out there?!? This is something you have to hack away at–day in and day out–and hack and hack and…Hack. Quite an achomlishment! — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) July 25, 2019

He won the Electoral College by under 80k votes. Even if we discount the Russians, voter suppression by the Republican Party was cheating enough. — David Poland (@DavidPoland) July 24, 2019

The @GOP's definition of "fair and square": accepting substantial assistance from an adversary to the US to win an election. — Joe Shands (@JShandsNorCal) July 24, 2019

Fair and Red Square. — Sleeper Service (@ServiceSleeper) July 24, 2019