Internet destroys Pence for whining about coverage of his immigrant camp photo-op tour: ‘Burn in hell, liar’
In a series of tweets late Friday night, Vice President Mike Pence attacked CNN for their coverage of his photo-op visit with undocumented immigrants being imprisoned in camps near the border, with Pence whining that the network was “dishonest.”
According to Pence, “CNN is so dishonest. Today we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well.” he tweeted before adding, “Rather than broadcast the full story, showing the compassionate care the American people are providing to vulnerable families, tonight CNN only played video of men in the temporary facility and didn’t play any footage of the family facility at all.”
Twitter users were quick to expose the VP with links to photos from what are being called “concentration camps,” while others bluntly called Pence a liar.
You can see some of the tweets below:
CNN is so dishonest. Today we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well.ADVERTISEMENT
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019
The crisis at our southern border is not a “manufactured crisis”, it is real and is overwhelming our system. To show this, we also visited an overcrowded facility for adult men, many of whom have been arrested multiple times.ADVERTISEMENT
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019
There is no Jesus in you. https://t.co/lqzhTMWXam pic.twitter.com/POdrh5gAQdADVERTISEMENT
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 13, 2019
Wow mike. The concentration camps you lead told you they were in tip top shape? Color me shocked.ADVERTISEMENT
— J. Foster (@realcharger151) July 13, 2019
Shut your face, Mike.
You just posted this pic. Look at that little girl in the background. How old is she? Why is she sitting there alone? How can she understand the meaning of being treated well? This is bullshit and if you had a heart you would know that. pic.twitter.com/VZSkoTq2VRADVERTISEMENT
— Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) July 13, 2019
Isn’t lying a sin, Michael?ADVERTISEMENT
— DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) July 13, 2019
Were your eyes closed during the visit?ADVERTISEMENT
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 13, 2019
Photos released by your administration confirm you are the liar, Mr. Pence. pic.twitter.com/m6Ego5O0JoADVERTISEMENT
— Dennis S Brotman (@DenbrotS) July 13, 2019
This was staged. Everything about this administration is a lie. Absolutely pathetic.ADVERTISEMENT
— Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) July 13, 2019
Here's Mike Pence getting a photo op, while a 2 year old girl sits behind him on a bench wondering if she'll ever see her mom again.ADVERTISEMENT
Good Job, Mikey. pic.twitter.com/PMOYKwf3d0
— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) July 13, 2019
The Vice President is lying to you. Here is an unedited shot of him in a room with countless men in an overcrowded cage, telling reporters they haven’t been allowed to shower for days. The Vice President looks at these conditions & does nothing. https://t.co/qUs3U82CgY
— David Slack (@slack2thefuture) July 13, 2019
Thank you, Mr. Vice President for being so clear, so obvious. Nobody will ever again be mistaken into believing that you are a sincere, honest, or decent Christian.
— Hieronymus McGillicuddy (@HieronymusMcG) July 13, 2019
Breaking Banner
Paul Ryan trashed by CNN panel for waiting until after he left office to call Trump an incompetent know-nothing
A CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump's presidency took up recent revelations in a new book coming out that former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) had nothing good to say about the president, with the CNN hosts and guest Maggie Haberman of the New York Times rolling their eyes at the retired lawmaker for finally coming clean about his contempt for Trump.
According to an interview in the upcoming American Carnage, Ryan admitted, "I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right. Because, I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about the government…I wanted to scold him all the time. Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time. We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he’s making some of these knee-jerk reactions.”
2020 Election
Morale collapses at White House after Trump rolls over in Census fight: NYT’s Haberman
In an interview on CNN on Friday morning, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said aides to Donald Trump are "deflated" because he gave up the fight for his Census question and fear it could hurt him in the 2020 election.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Bianna Golodryga, Haberman said the mood at the White House was somber following Trump's announcement that he would give up the fight to put a citizenship question on the Census form.
"This is a fight a lot of conservatives are concerned about," the reporter relayed. "So it has left people who are supportive of the president and supportive of this question feeling deflated. This is a fight where public opinion is generally on the side of the president, if you ask the question of voters, should this question be on the census, a majority of voters say yes. They don't understand why the president came out swinging last week only to now say 'Oh, it turns out my lawyers were right. We really can't do anything and instead we're going to try this other way.'"
CNN
NYT editor explains the two big strategies Trump thinks won him 2016 — and that he is trying again now
President Donald Trump had a chaotic day, from holding a summit with far-right online activists, to announcing executive action to gather citizenship data in place of the rejected census question, to letting his administration release information on upcoming immigration raids.
There is a method to the madness, argued New York Times editor Patrick Healy on CNN's "OutFront."