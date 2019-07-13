Internet destroys Pence for whining about coverage of his immigrant camp photo-op tour: ‘Burn in hell, liar’

In a series of tweets late Friday night, Vice President Mike Pence attacked CNN for their coverage of his photo-op visit with undocumented immigrants being imprisoned in camps near the border, with Pence whining that the network was “dishonest.”

According to Pence, “CNN is so dishonest. Today we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well.” he tweeted before adding, “Rather than broadcast the full story, showing the compassionate care the American people are providing to vulnerable families, tonight CNN only played video of men in the temporary facility and didn’t play any footage of the family facility at all.”

Twitter users were quick to expose the VP with links to photos from what are being called “concentration camps,” while others bluntly called Pence a liar.

You can see some of the tweets below:

CNN is so dishonest. Today we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

The crisis at our southern border is not a "manufactured crisis", it is real and is overwhelming our system. To show this, we also visited an overcrowded facility for adult men, many of whom have been arrested multiple times. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

There is no Jesus in you. https://t.co/lqzhTMWXam pic.twitter.com/POdrh5gAQd — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 13, 2019

Wow mike. The concentration camps you lead told you they were in tip top shape? Color me shocked. — J. Foster (@realcharger151) July 13, 2019

Shut your face, Mike.

You just posted this pic. Look at that little girl in the background. How old is she? Why is she sitting there alone? How can she understand the meaning of being treated well? This is bullshit and if you had a heart you would know that. pic.twitter.com/VZSkoTq2VR — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) July 13, 2019

Isn't lying a sin, Michael? — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) July 13, 2019

Were your eyes closed during the visit? — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 13, 2019

Photos released by your administration confirm you are the liar, Mr. Pence. pic.twitter.com/m6Ego5O0Jo — Dennis S Brotman (@DenbrotS) July 13, 2019

This was staged. Everything about this administration is a lie. Absolutely pathetic. — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) July 13, 2019

Here's Mike Pence getting a photo op, while a 2 year old girl sits behind him on a bench wondering if she'll ever see her mom again. Good Job, Mikey. pic.twitter.com/PMOYKwf3d0 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) July 13, 2019

The Vice President is lying to you. Here is an unedited shot of him in a room with countless men in an overcrowded cage, telling reporters they haven’t been allowed to shower for days. The Vice President looks at these conditions & does nothing. https://t.co/qUs3U82CgY — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) July 13, 2019