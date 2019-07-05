‘It went kaput’: Trump blames his claim revolutionary war soldiers ‘took over the airports’ on his teleprompter

“I knew the speech very well so I was able to do it without a teleprompter,” Trump said, after making multiple mistakes.

The Internet has been in stitches since Thursday evening when President Donald Trump told attendees at his “Salute to America” that America’s Revolutionary War army beat the British because we “took over the airports.”

Now he’s blaming his teleprompter.

“It went kaput,” he told reporters as he stood on the White House lawn late Friday morning.

Trump claimed his teleprompter went out “right in the middle of that sentence.”

He also blamed the rain, saying it interrupted the teleprompter.

“I guess the rain knocked out the teleprompter,” Trump continued. “It was actually hard to look at anyway, because it was rain all over.”

“I knew the speech very well so I was able to do it without a teleprompter,” Trump added.

“That’s not a good feeling, when you’re standing in front of millions and millions of people on television,” Trump said, which is likely false as few networks, aside from Fox News, carried the speech.

He also claimed, falsely, the media “generally” liked his speech.

