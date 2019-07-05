‘It went kaput’: Trump blames his claim revolutionary war soldiers ‘took over the airports’ on his teleprompter
“I knew the speech very well so I was able to do it without a teleprompter,” Trump said, after making multiple mistakes.
The Internet has been in stitches since Thursday evening when President Donald Trump told attendees at his “Salute to America” that America’s Revolutionary War army beat the British because we “took over the airports.”
Now he’s blaming his teleprompter.
“It went kaput,” he told reporters as he stood on the White House lawn late Friday morning.
Trump claimed his teleprompter went out “right in the middle of that sentence.”
He also blamed the rain, saying it interrupted the teleprompter.
“I guess the rain knocked out the teleprompter,” Trump continued. “It was actually hard to look at anyway, because it was rain all over.”
“I knew the speech very well so I was able to do it without a teleprompter,” Trump added.
“That’s not a good feeling, when you’re standing in front of millions and millions of people on television,” Trump said, which is likely false as few networks, aside from Fox News, carried the speech.
He also claimed, falsely, the media “generally” liked his speech.
Watch:
Trump explains the teleprompter black out during his speech pic.twitter.com/jYXprjMwjCADVERTISEMENT
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 5, 2019
Scientists may soon be able to predict your memories – here’s how
Do you remember your first kiss? What about your grandma dying? Chances are you do, and that’s because emotional memories are at the core of our personal life story. Some rare moments are just incredibly intense and stand out from an otherwise repetitive existence of sleeping, eating and working. That said, daily life, too, is replete with experiences that have a personal emotional significance – such as disagreeing with someone or receiving a compliment.
Most of us are able to describe emotional memories in some detail, even after a long time, while memories of more mundane experiences and events fade away. But exactly why that is and how we actually remember remains unclear. In our new study, published in Psychological Review, we have come up with a computer model that may help to explain it.
Breaking Banner
Nativist rhetoric is nothing new — but ideas once considered fringe are now being absorbed into the mainstream.
In one of the less discussed but still enjoyable moments of the final season of Game of Thrones, Tormund Giantsbane, the leader of the free folk, and Edd Tollett, the lord commander of the Night’s Watch, bump into each other among the ruins of a castle destroyed by the notorious White Walkers. “Stay back, he’s got blue eyes!”, shouts Edd, suspecting that Tormund has been turned into a White Walker – zombies who are distinguishable by their trademark icy blue eyes. “I’ve always had blue eyes!”, Tormund shouts back angrily, before the two old friends greet each other.
Commentary
The hidden danger lurking behind Trump’s embarrassing 4th of July spectacle
On March 12, 1938, the vaunted German army was to make its triumphant entry into Austria—the infamous Anschluss by which a compliant Austrian government surrendered to the Nazis without a shot.
A grand parade of the Third Reich's might was scheduled for the Austrian capital Vienna but the army's tanks were not as invincible as the generals bragged. They quickly broke down, clogging the roads, stalling the advance, and infuriating Adolph Hitler. And so, French author and filmmaker Eric Vuillard writes in his eloquent essay, The Order of the Day, "the German troops loaded as many tanks as they could onto railroad cars… the trains hauled away the armor the way you'd transport circus equipment." The parade went on as planned.