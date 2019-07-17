‘It’s so un-American’: Internet scorches Trump supporters for racist chants of ‘Send her back!’

The ignoble highlight of President Donald Trump’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Wednesday was when his fans doubled down on his racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color and targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), chanting “Send her back! Send her back!”

Political commentators of all stripes were gobsmacked by the crowd’s naked racism — and buried them in condemnation:

ADVERTISEMENT

This is incitement by the president of the United States and it’s fucking disgusting. https://t.co/ZuuvPAV4Ds — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 18, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It saddens me beyond belief that the standard-bearer for the Republican Party, my Party, is making “Send her back” his re-election rallying cry. It’s so ugly. It’s so un-American. It just saddens me beyond belief. https://t.co/eM7WT5HZVq — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 18, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

I really don’t know how we come back from this as a country. https://t.co/QFCRULgTYH — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 18, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

I just saw the "Send her back" chant video from the Trump rally and it's more horrific than I could have imagined. There's a young girl who looks to be 12, chanting zombie-like with the rest of the crowd, taught to hate by the president of the United States — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) July 18, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Hate. It’s simply hate. Okay, maybe fear and hate. But mainly hate. https://t.co/j1rtFcEGMU — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 18, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Trump cult members just chanted “send her back.” It’s blatant racism. Trump should not be president for countless reasons. Add this to the list. Republicans are spineless cowards. They’re to blame for all of this. They’re the only reason this lunatic is still in office. Pathetic. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 18, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Just worth reiterating that this isn’t a new low for Trump — his never-disavowed position has been, for years, that if the courts would let him do it he’d like to shred the constitution and bar all Muslims from entering the country. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 18, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Boy I just hope Democrats WATCH THEIR TONE — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 18, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

He lied about her being married to her brother earlier today too…he’s a sick, sick man He won’t be happy until more American blood spills in the streets https://t.co/TsxBlzMtjQ ADVERTISEMENT — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) July 18, 2019

This is one of the single most racist moments in modern American political history. As Trump began attacking my friend Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the crowd began chanting “SEND HER BACK, SEND HER BACK.” It’s utterly despicable and dangerous. We are here. We are in THAT time. UGLY. pic.twitter.com/6M0PBXe4Lr — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 17, 2019

As Trump riles up racist frenzy & his base yells "send her back," please note Ilhan Omar has had several death threats against her. They increase when he attacks her. There are real life consequences, real costs resulting from Trump's hatred. It harms us, communities of color. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 18, 2019

I’d say to my friends in DC going along with Trump. Imagine how this video of the President leading a white mob in a “Send Her Back” chant targeting a black refugee is going to look in your kids high school government/history classes. This hatred has got to be stopped. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 18, 2019

"SEND HER BACK" Trump's MAGA haters are chanting "send her back" about @IlhanMN. We will face down these bigots EVERY SINGLE DAY. We will NEVER let their hate define us. We will stand with the women of color who face endless venom, endless misogyny, endless racism. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 18, 2019

It doesn't get much more racist than this. Trump supporters chanted "SEND HER BACK" and "traitor" after the Trump renewed his attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar and the Democratic freshman congresswomen. #TrumpRally https://t.co/TQ48quhFLk — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 18, 2019

The move from “lock her up” in 2016 to “send her back” today is the move from strongman lawlessness to white nationalism as your operating principle. Welcome to the 2020 campaign. — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) July 18, 2019

"Trainwreck" was about how societies project their own sins onto women as a way of enforcing social & political norms. About how we tend to find a scapegoat and destroy her. The "lock her up" — > "send her back" progression, the fact that there's always a "her," still shocks me. — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) July 18, 2019

Yup. I tweeted, and still can't believe everyone's missed: Trump caint run against Hillary again next year; he needed a new foil. Voilà, the Squad. prepare for a year+ of "Send her back". https://t.co/aGcBpnYruU — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) July 18, 2019

Trump looking on approvingly as his crowd chants "Send her back!" about a nonwhite American congresswoman is straight out of a Nuremberg rally. A GOP that was too cowardly to condemn his tweets, you own this. This is your party now. Overt racism is a feature, not a bug. pic.twitter.com/tKLvVPAKCt — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 18, 2019