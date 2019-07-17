Quantcast
'It's so un-American': Internet scorches Trump supporters for racist chants of 'Send her back!'

The ignoble highlight of President Donald Trump’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Wednesday was when his fans doubled down on his racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color and targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), chanting “Send her back! Send her back!”

Political commentators of all stripes were gobsmacked by the crowd’s naked racism — and buried them in condemnation:

