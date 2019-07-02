IvankaResign trends on Twitter after Ivanka Trump’s poor performance becomes a ‘national embarrassment’

‘Go Back to Selling Third-Rate Shoes at First-Rate Prices’

On Monday the government of France released an embarrassing video showing First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump speaking with world leaders at the G-20 and clearly being out-flanked by them.

That inspired Twitter to erupt in #UnwantedIvanka memes, reflecting how foreign leaders felt about the American president’s daughter trying to insert herself where she did not belong.

On Tuesday, in the wake of #UnwantedIvanka and the news that Congress will be investigating Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s use of private email, #IvankaResign was trending on Twitter.

Here are a few examples:

How is it even remotely okay for her to attend g20 like a diplomat?

She’s a kleptocrat!

Next thing she’ll help herself to is the presidency.

#IvankaResign pic.twitter.com/d1ytj6979l — Minty (@msdayvt) July 2, 2019

#IvankaResign ?? Resign from what? What the hell is her "job"? The hashtag shoud be #IvankaYouAreTheTurdInThePunchBowlAndEveryoneWantsYouToGoAway — JAZZnBLUES (@singingJew) July 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It's long past time to see #IvankaResign Not only is she unqualified and a national embarrassment. But Ivanka Trump doesn't have a single qualification for diplomacy.https://t.co/IPwBWT39hY — Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 2, 2019

Ivanka, do America and the world a favor and resign. Please go back to selling third-rate shoes at first-rate prices and stop pretending you know what you're doing on the political stage. #IvankaUnwanted #IvankaResign — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) July 2, 2019

Senior Advisor to your dad? Nepotism is your only qualification?? #IvankaResign #RevokeSecurityClearance pic.twitter.com/wF3tGb4dmn — Kisa Smithson 🇲🇼| 🇰🇪 (@StyleWithKisa) July 2, 2019

Ivanka having ANY presence at G20 was embarrassing & inappropriate…kinda like if some stan jumped onstage at a concert to jam w the band while only knowing 3 chords! Ivanka – LITERALLY – should not be in the picture #IvankaResign #unwantedivanka #LeaveIvankaAtHome #SadDayForUSA pic.twitter.com/0YF0dak8lu — Stephanie (@floradoragirl) July 2, 2019

She had no business being there. #IvankaResign https://t.co/swxtHcvfPJ — Jamie J 🌊 📎 (@jamesontheriver) July 2, 2019

What the hell is her job anyway? Everytime I see the look on the faces of world leaders who need to stand there with her, I am so embarrassed for our country. #IvankaResign — Scentabulous 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@Scentabulous) July 2, 2019