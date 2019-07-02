#IvankaResign trends on Twitter after Ivanka Trump’s poor performance becomes a ‘national embarrassment’
‘Go Back to Selling Third-Rate Shoes at First-Rate Prices’
On Monday the government of France released an embarrassing video showing First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump speaking with world leaders at the G-20 and clearly being out-flanked by them.
That inspired Twitter to erupt in #UnwantedIvanka memes, reflecting how foreign leaders felt about the American president’s daughter trying to insert herself where she did not belong.
On Tuesday, in the wake of #UnwantedIvanka and the news that Congress will be investigating Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s use of private email, #IvankaResign was trending on Twitter.
Here are a few examples:
How is it even remotely okay for her to attend g20 like a diplomat?
She’s a kleptocrat!
Next thing she’ll help herself to is the presidency.
#IvankaResign pic.twitter.com/d1ytj6979l
— Minty (@msdayvt) July 2, 2019
#IvankaResign ?? Resign from what? What the hell is her "job"?
The hashtag shoud be #IvankaYouAreTheTurdInThePunchBowlAndEveryoneWantsYouToGoAway
— JAZZnBLUES (@singingJew) July 2, 2019
It’s long past time to see #IvankaResign
Not only is she unqualified and a national embarrassment.
But Ivanka Trump doesn't have a single qualification for diplomacy.https://t.co/IPwBWT39hY
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 2, 2019
Ivanka, do America and the world a favor and resign. Please go back to selling third-rate shoes at first-rate prices and stop pretending you know what you're doing on the political stage. #IvankaUnwanted #IvankaResign
— Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) July 2, 2019
Senior Advisor to your dad? Nepotism is your only qualification?? #IvankaResign #RevokeSecurityClearance pic.twitter.com/wF3tGb4dmn
— Kisa Smithson 🇲🇼| 🇰🇪 (@StyleWithKisa) July 2, 2019
Ivanka having ANY presence at G20 was embarrassing & inappropriate…kinda like if some stan jumped onstage at a concert to jam w the band while only knowing 3 chords! Ivanka – LITERALLY – should not be in the picture #IvankaResign #unwantedivanka #LeaveIvankaAtHome #SadDayForUSA pic.twitter.com/0YF0dak8lu
— Stephanie (@floradoragirl) July 2, 2019
She had no business being there. #IvankaResign https://t.co/swxtHcvfPJ
— Jamie J 🌊 📎 (@jamesontheriver) July 2, 2019
What the hell is her job anyway? Everytime I see the look on the faces of world leaders who need to stand there with her, I am so embarrassed for our country. #IvankaResign
— Scentabulous 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@Scentabulous) July 2, 2019
Ivanka© Trump® has a history of showing up uninvited. #IvankaResign pic.twitter.com/B9rziAP5EO
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 2, 2019
