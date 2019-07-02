Quantcast
Connect with us

#IvankaResign trends on Twitter after Ivanka Trump’s poor performance becomes a ‘national embarrassment’

Published

2 hours ago

on

‘Go Back to Selling Third-Rate Shoes at First-Rate Prices’
On Monday the government of France released an embarrassing video showing First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump speaking with world leaders at the G-20 and clearly being out-flanked by them.

That inspired Twitter to erupt in #UnwantedIvanka memes, reflecting how foreign leaders felt about the American president’s daughter trying to insert herself where she did not belong.

On Tuesday, in the wake of #UnwantedIvanka and the news that Congress will be investigating Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s use of private email, #IvankaResign was trending on Twitter.

Here are a few examples:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Ambassador to Russia calls Trump’s military parade positively ‘Soviet’

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

Tanks headed to Trump military parade

Former Ambassador Michael McFaul witnessed many nationalist events celebrating the former Soviet Union and Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Donald Trump's military parade and display of force to commemorate America's formal declaration of Independence from England is remarkably similar he said.

"This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th," McFaul tweeted Tuesday. His comments were a response to the photos of U.S. tanks being brought into Washington, D.C. by train.

This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th. https://t.co/hsf3mZLnBo

Continue Reading

Facebook

Megan Rapinoe left out of USA’s World Cup semi-final line-up

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

Megan Rapinoe has been surprisingly left out of the United States' starting line-up by coach Jill Ellis for their women's World Cup semi-final against England in Lyon on Tuesday.

Rapinoe scored both goals in the holders' 2-1 quarter-final win against hosts France, having also netted a brace against Spain in the last 16.

She is the tournament's joint top scorer with five goals. Christen Press starts instead in the USA attack for the match which kicks off at 1900 GMT.

The change is one of two made by Ellis, with the other seeing Lindsey Horan returning in midfield in place of Samantha Mewis.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

“It’s time to fight back”: Hundreds of #CloseTheCamps rallies planned across the country amid reports of abuse in detention centers

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

"History will remember those who stood against the atrocities."

Amid reports of severe abuse and neglect in the immigrant detention centers the Trump administration is running, human rights campaigners are planning hundreds of demonstrations on Tuesday to demand the closing of the prisons and the reunification of all families who have been separated by the government.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image