Jeffrey Epstein accused of raping 15-year-old — one day before he was mysteriously injured in jail

Billionaire and alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein learned that he had been formally accused of raping a 15-year-old girl on the day before he was found mysteriously injured in prison.

CNBC reports that court documents served to Epstein earlier this month allege that he raped a woman named Jennifer Araoz in his New York City mansion in 2001, when she was just 15 years old.

The documents were served to Epstein as part of a planned lawsuit against Epstein involving accusations of sexual assault, battery and rape, CNBC reports.

The network notes that the documents were served on July 22nd — and the next day “Epstein was found injured and semi-conscious on the floor of his cell, with marks on his neck.” He has since been placed on suicide watch, although authorities have not publicly stated whether Epstein’s injury was the result of a suicide attempt or of an attack from another prisoner.

Epstein, who was once a friend of both President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, faces sex trafficking charges for allegedly trafficking dozens of teenage girls.