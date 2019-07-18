Jeffrey Epstein denied bail — will stay in jail until sex trafficking trial

A federal judge denied bail bail to Jeffrey Epstein after his arrest on sex-trafficking charges.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman heard arguments from prosecutors and Epstein’s attorneys Monday but waited until Thursday to issue his ruling.

Prosecutors argued that Epstein, who has pleaded not guilty, should remain jailed because he’s a danger to the public and a flight risk, pointing to a phony passport listing a Saudi Arabia residence that was found in a safe at his New York home, along with cash and diamonds.

Defense lawyers insisted Epstein would not flee the country and asked for him to be released on house arrest at his Manhattan townhouse and equipped with GPS monitoring.

The 66-year-old Epstein faces a potential life sentence if convicted.