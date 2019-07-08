Jeffrey Epstein kept labeled photos of nude underage girls in his Manhattan mansion: Court documents

FBI agents found an enormous cache of photos showing nude underage girls at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion, according to court documents.

Investigators executed a search warrant over the weekend at Epstein’s Manhattan home, where they allegedly found evidence of child pornography, according to a bail memorandum submitted Monday in federal court.

The document shows that investigators found evidence that matched the recollection of alleged child trafficking victims, and a large number of labeled files containing nude photos.

“Law enforcement officers discovered at least hundreds — and perhaps thousands — of sexually suggestive photographs of fully- or partially-nude females,” the bail memorandum reads. “While these items were only seized this weekend and are still being reviewed, some of the nude or partially-nude photographs appear to be of underage girls, including at least one girl who, according to her counsel, was underage at the time the relevant photographs were taken.”

“Additionally, some of the photographs referenced herein were discovered in a locked safe, in which law enforcement officers also found compact discs with hand-written labels including the

following: ‘Young [Name] + [Name],’ ‘Misc nudes 1,’ and ‘Girl pics nude,'” the document adds.

Prosecutors said Epstein has not reformed, nor was he chastened or repentant, following his previous arrest and controversial plea agreement in a Florida case, which allowed him to avoid prison.

The wealthy financier was arrested on sex trafficking charges late Saturday after details of a once-secret plea agreement, which allowed him plead guilty to lesser state charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution, renewed interest in his case.