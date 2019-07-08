Jeffrey Epstein pleads not guilty on all charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy
Jeffrey Epstein on Monday reportedly pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.
Observers at the New York court hearing described Epstein as looking disheveled.
Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 8, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein has entered the courtroom for his presentment. He’s wearing navy prison garb. His hair is rumpled and he’s slightly red in the face. He isn’t in handcuffs.
— erica orden (@eorden) July 8, 2019
