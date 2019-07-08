Jeffrey Epstein pleads not guilty on all charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy

On Monday, federal prosecutors unsealed their indictment against multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of trafficking underage girls for sex.

Federal authorities say they seized nude photos of girls from his Manhattan townhouse, the New York Times reported.

Law enforcement found "hundreds perhaps thousands of sexually suggestive photographs of fully or partially nude females, safe containing compact disks with labels," reported CNN's Shimon Prokupecz.

Newly leveled charges against Epstein come on the heels of revelations that top-level officials, primarily Trump's Labor chief Alex Acosta, sold out the victims by offering Epstein a brief jail term and agreeing to seal all the documents, without alerting Epstein's accusers.