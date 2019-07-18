Quantcast
Jeffrey Epstein’s IT consultant reveals he saw girls who ‘couldn’t have more than 15 or 16’ on private island

1 min ago

ABC News broke a story just after midnight Thursday about a former IT consultant of Jeffrey Epstein’s who resigned because he couldn’t take the “extensive” collection of topless women photos displayed throughout Epstein’s island compound.

The island, which has been called “pedophile island” by locals, had “topless women everywhere.

“There were photos of topless women everywhere,” said contractor Steve Scully, who began working for Epstein in 1999 and continued for six years. “On his desk, in his office, in his bedroom.”

Scully, who is a father of three girls, called the island “Little St. James,” though near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He explained that Epstein wanted to ensure that there was internet and phone access everywhere on the 72-acre island, including a “secluded cove” that Epstein called “the grotto.” Scully said he wasn’t surprised since Epstein was a financial advisor and “never wanted a call to drop” due to the digital coverage.

“He had stacks and stacks of extreme martial arts DVDs,” Scully went on. It was the young teens he said he saw that made him want to quit.

“They couldn’t have been more than 15 or 16 years old,” Scully explained. He would see them every time he was on the island, riding ATVs or bathing topless at the pool or on the beach. He became alarmed by the group of girls because they didn’t appear to have any parental supervision.

“The truth is, I was there for six years,” he continued. “I really started seeing things weren’t normal in the first year. And I started … I wear shame and guilt,” he explained. “Because you know what? When you allow money to dictate your moral consciousness, you’ve lost all idea of moral consciousness. It’s not about the money. It can’t be.”

Epstein is supposed to be in court Thursday morning for a bail hearing. The relationships that he holds in Washington, D.C. and New York have caused many to be fearful of names he might be willing to name as part of a plea deal.

You can read the full report from ABC News.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
