Joe Biden put his foot in mouth before the debate even started
Vice President Joe Biden is known for being particularly gaffe-prone, and just seconds after he took center stage at CNN’s Democratic debate Wednesday night, he put his foot in his mouth.
After Sen. Kamala Harris of California joined him onstage, Biden could be heard saying “Go easy on me, kid” as they shook hands. It was clearly a reference to her criticisms of him at the last debate, but the appearance of calling a grown woman of color “kid” was particularly jarring.
Harris, many observers noted, is 54 years old.
Watch the clip below:
Joe Biden to Kamala Harris: “Go easy on me, kid.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/lBlnaAwCTy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2019
2020 Election
Here are 7 of the best moments and 4 of the worst from the second CNN Democratic primary debate
On the second night of CNN's Democratic primary debates Wednesday, the 10 candidates present featured fewer sharp ideological divisions but just as much sniping and unnecessary focus on obscure disagreements as were present the previous evening.
The debate started out particularly slowly, with an extensive focus on the differences in the outlines of different Democrats' health care plans. But because the moderators never explained these differences and instead simply set up opportunities for the candidates to attack each other, viewers were likely left wondering what the context of the disagreements actually was and how much of it really mattered.
2020 Election
How Warren and Sanders dominated night 2 of CNN’s debates — without even being there
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren may not have been onstage, but their presence loomed large as the ten candidates for CNN's second Democratic primary debate fought over healthcare under the parameters set by the two progressive front-runners.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was on the defensive for most of the first portion of the night due to her version of "Medicare for All" which involves a ten-year phase in for the program.
"The cost of doing nothing is far too expensive," said Harris. "We must act."
Harris also called back to Tuesday night's criticisms of more right wing Democrats from Warren and Sanders.
2020 Election
‘Fancy speeches’: Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard clash at debate over marijuana and the death penalty
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) sharply criticized Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday at the Democratic presidential debate.
Gabbard singled out Harris' record as California Attorney General.
"I want to bring the conversation back to the criminal justice system that is disproportionately affecting black and brown people," Gabbard said. "I’m concerned about this record of Sen. Harris. She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."
"She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row," Gabbard continued. "She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California, and she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way."