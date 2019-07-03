Judge vehemently rebuked for saying accused rapist deserves leniency because he ‘comes from a good family’
It is no secret that in the United States’ criminal justice system, poor defendants are less likely to receive leniency than affluent defendants. And a family court judge has been rebuked by an appeals court for saying that a New Jersey teenager being accused of rape deserves leniency because he “comes from a good family who put him into an excellent school” and is “clearly a candidate” for “a good college.”
Prosecutors in New Jersey have requested that the youth, identified as “G.M.C.” in court documents, be tried as an adult for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old identified by the alias “Mary” (not her real name). After raping “Mary” at a party in that state, prosecutors allege, the teenager (who was also 16 at the time) sent a cell phone video of the attack to friends and sent a text saying, “When your first time having sex was rape.”
In 2018, Judge James Troiano denied a motion to try “G.M.C.” as an adult, asserting that prosecutors should have explained to “Mary” that pressing charges against the teenager would destroy his life. The youth, Troiano asserted, “comes from a good family who put him into an excellent school where he was doing extremely well” and is “clearly a candidate for not just college, but probably, for a good college. His scores for college entry were very high.”
The appeals court, in a 14-page ruling, is vehemently critical of Troiano for showing bias in favor of “G.M.C.” because of his class privilege. And this appeals court rebuke, the New York Times is reporting, clears the way for the case to be moved from family court to a grand jury that would treat “G.M.C.” like an adult.
In its decision, the appellate court wrote that by referencing the alleged assailant’s “good family” and “good test scores,” Troiano is, in essence, saying that juveniles who “do not come from good families and do not have good test scores” should be treated with less leniency in the courts.
Under New Jersey state law, juveniles as young as 15 can be tried as adults if accused of serious crimes — rape being one of them. And a grand jury, the Times reports, will decide whether or not to indict “G.M.C.” for sexual assault.
‘Detoxify these people’: Fox News host proposes to ‘institutionalize’ the homeless
Fox News host Jesse Watters asserted on Wednesday that the government should "institutionalize" all homeless people.
On the Fox News program Outnumbered, host Lisa Boothe asked if liberal policies in California were "serving as a magnet" for homeless people.
"That and the weather," Watters agreed. "Because it’s so beautiful out there. It’s not about the money, it’s about the mission. Do you want them to feel comfortable sleeping on the streets or do you want to get them off the streets? I think you have to get them off the streets."
According to Watters, Democrats are behaving like "loose parents" who let their teenage children "drink or smoke in the house, no curfew, no bedtime."
2020 Election
Poll shows Joe Biden’s support among black voters cut in half after defending anti-busing position during Democratic debate
Former Vice President Joe Biden saw his support among black voters cut in half in a new edition of a tracking poll conducted after the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate, during which Sen. Kamala Harris directly confronted him over his past opposition to busing and praise for segregationists.
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday, 20 percent of black voters said they support Biden for the Democratic nomination, down from 40 percent in June.
Breaking Banner
Texas GOP rep. advises Trump to ‘ignore’ the Supreme Court and ‘print the Census’ with citizenship question
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has advised President Donald Trump to "ignore" the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to allow a citizenship question to be included in the next U.S. Census.
Roy made the remarks during a Twitter conversation about the decision to uphold a lower court's ruling that the citizenship question could not be included while a lawsuit against the move is being litigated.
"Very surprised that [email protected]? surrendered without a battle on this issue," radio host Hugh Hewitt wrote.
“If the case is truly over, it would be one of the biggest legal defeats of the Trump presidency.” Very surprised that ?@realDonaldTrump? surrendered without a battle on this issue. https://t.co/p4bLCRcO9E