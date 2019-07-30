Jury finds Katy Perry copied Christian rap song
US singer Katy Perry copied the beat of her 2013 hit “Dark Horse” from a Christian rap song, a Los Angeles jury found Monday.
The nine-member panel ruled that similarities between Perry’s song and “Joyful Noise” by Marcus Gray — who performs as “Flame” — constituted copyright infringement.
The week-long trial saw Perry take the witness stand, where she told the jury her song was an original composition and that she had never heard of the rap song.
She said her collaborators had brought her samples of short instrumental passages, which inspired the composition of “Dark Horse.”
Her team said that the two songs’ underlying beat was “commonplace” and therefore cannot be copyrighted.
Gray’s lawyers said the defendants had “copied an important part” of his song, referring to a 16-second instrumental phrase.
In a light-hearted moment, Perry provoked laughter after offering to perform her song live from the witness stand when the federal courtroom’s speaker system had technical difficulties.
The court will begin on Tuesday to determine how much Gray may be owed in damages.
Perry performed a version of “Dark Horse” at the 2015 Super Bowl, while “Joyful Noise” has been viewed more than 3 million times on YouTube.
Gray’s team first brought the litigation against Perry in 2014.
2020 Election
The difference between ‘left’ and ‘liberal’ – and why voters need to know
According to press accounts, all of the Democratic contenders taking the stage this week rank on a spectrum of more or less “liberal.”
They don’t.
While most are liberal, two or three are leftist, not liberal. It’s important that voters start distinguishing between those terms because the primary presents them a stark choice between the two.
Leftism and liberalism are distinct political categories with different histories. Understanding the problem of fusing them requires a quick tour of British history from around 1845 to 1980 with just a few stops along the way to the U.S. in 2019.
Parents are giving up custody of their kids to get need-based college financial aid
Dozens of suburban Chicago families, perhaps many more, have been exploiting a legal loophole to win their children need-based college financial aid and scholarships they would not otherwise receive, court records and interviews show.
2020 Election
White House aides panicked Trump’s descent into pure racism is about to blow up in his face: report
According to a report in the New York Times, White House officials held a frantic meeting on Monday attempting to figure out a way to rein in Donald Trump's increasing use of overt racist rhetoric -- but that no one was sure how to tell him.
After a weekend of attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the Times reports "Several White House officials expressed agreement during a senior staff meeting on Monday morning that the president’s attacks were a bad move."