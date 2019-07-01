Kellyanne Conway’s husband says Trump’s Fourth of July event is indication of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

As tanks arrive in Washington, DC for President Donald Trump’s extravagant Independence Day celebration, prominent Republican attorney George Conway said the event may have been a sign of Trump suffering from a mental disorder.

Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, reflected on the event on Twitter.

“Hard to understand why so many people seem to think that Trump may try to make Independence Day about himself,” Conway said, including a picture of the diagnostic criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder.