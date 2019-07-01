Quantcast
Kellyanne Conway’s husband says Trump’s Fourth of July event is indication of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

As tanks arrive in Washington, DC for President Donald Trump’s extravagant Independence Day celebration, prominent Republican attorney George Conway said the event may have been a sign of Trump suffering from a mental disorder.

Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, reflected on the event on Twitter.

“Hard to understand why so many people seem to think that Trump may try to make Independence Day about himself,” Conway said, including a picture of the diagnostic criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

Hickenlooper campaign rocked by staff ‘exodus’ as presidential bid fails to gain traction: report

July 1, 2019

The presidential campaign of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper lost his campaign manager, finance director and communications director, Politico reported Monday.

Former campaign manager Brad Komar, finance director Dan Sorenson, and spokesperson Lauren Hitt are all out.

"With two dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president, Hickenlooper has struggled to break out from the bottom of the pack. The latest CNN poll released Monday shows Hickenlooper with just 1 percent support," Politico reported.

Republican lawmakers frustrated as Trump negotiates US into a hole with China: report

July 1, 2019

President Donald Trump campaigned for office boasting that he was a hardball negotiator who knows how to make great deals. On the campaign trail in 2016, he spoke specifically of how the United States is getting "ripped off" by China, something he vowed would not happen under a Trump presidency.

Flash forward to today. According to the Washington Post, the president made major concessions to China in return for partially lifting a trade war that he himself started — and his own party is demanding answers on why he caved.

