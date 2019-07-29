Quantcast
Kentucky GOP lawmaker rebukes unpopular Trump-loving governor — by endorsing his Democratic opponent

2 hours ago

On Monday, in a stunning turn of events, Kentucky state Sen. Dan Seum, a Republican and a former chairman of the Senate GOP caucus, endorsed Andy Beshear, the Democratic state attorney general, in his campaign for governor against incumbent Republican Matt Bevin.

“Today I’m here to endorse Andy Beshear for governor,” said Seum, who represents a suburban Louisville district, in a campaign video. “This is not about partisan politics, this is about who’s going to lead this state in the next four years.”

“Today, we have a governor who has failed miserably in the pension issue, and has spent the last year running around the state insulting everyone, including the four teachers in my family,” added Seum.

Bevin, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, has presided over the first unified Republican state government of Kentucky in modern history. He is the least popular governor in the nation, as he has pursued a controversial plan to slash the benefits of state employees, and has fought endlessly with his own allies, including his lieutenant governor, who he booted off the ticket for his re-election campaign.

Beshear, the son of a former popular governor who expanded health care in the state, has spent much of his term as attorney general going to court to block much of Bevin’s agenda.


Elijah Cummings once comforted a dying stranger — while Trump boasted about ignoring a bleeding guest at Mar-A-Lago

6 mins ago

July 29, 2019

President Donald Trump aren't very much alike, and their differences have come into sharper this relief as the U.S. president hurls racist attacks at the Maryland Democrat and the city of Baltimore that he represents in Congress.

But two stories involving the two men, coincidentally first revealed in mid-2008, highlight the personal contrasts between the veteran lawmaker and the real estate developer-turned-reality TV star-turned president.

Cummings stopped at a gas station in Catonsville, Maryland, on Mother's Day 2008, just moments after a father-to-be was stabbed during a robbery while taking his expectant wife to the hospital to deliver their son.

Trump’s latest racist attacks reveal his biggest weakness with blue collar whites

21 mins ago

July 29, 2019

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump unleashed a racist tirade against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

"If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership,” the president tweeted.

If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership. His radical “oversight” is a joke!

‘More and more delusional’: Trump trashed after telling 9/11 first responders that he too went to Ground Zero

2 hours ago

July 29, 2019

President Donald Trump on Monday got called out for making a "delusional" statement to a group of first responders during a signing ceremony to commemorate legislation that will permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund.

During the ceremony, Trump claimed that he was at the site of the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks nearly 18 years ago assisting the police and fire fighters who were helping to rescue people.

"Many of those affected were fire fighters, police officers, and other first responders," the president said. "And I was down there also, but I'm not considering myself a first responder, but I was down there, I spent a lot of time down there with you."

