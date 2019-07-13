Liberals hilariously Twitter-troll hypocritical rightwing ‘Christians’ with #ThingsJesusNeverSaid

Efforts by far-right extremists to politicize Christianity were ruthlessly ridiculed on Saturday as “Things Jesus Never Said” trended nationwide on Twitter.

People pointed out hypocrisy by the religious right on health care, race and President Donald Trump.

Clergy members who believe they need their own private jets were also a topic for derision.

Here is some of the analysis:

"I moved on her like a bitch… When you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything… Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything." #ThingsJesusNeverSaid ADVERTISEMENT — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) July 13, 2019

#ThingsJesusNeverSaid ADVERTISEMENT C'mon, let me take the wheel. — Josh Michaels, MD (@drjoshmichaels) July 13, 2019

For all who suffer and torture women and children are truly believers and will have a place in heaven #ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Joe 🇵🇷 (@PuertoRicanJoe) July 13, 2019

"Before I heal you, Imma gonna need proof of private insurance." #ThingsJesusNeverSaid pic.twitter.com/sw75fkf10y — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 13, 2019

Care for the widow and orphan, but only if they can pay for it. #ThingsJesusNeverSaid — ReverendRef (@ReverendRef) July 13, 2019

I’m against abortion rights

I’m against Islam

I’m against gay ppl

I’m against gay marriage

I’m against illegal immigration

I’m against taxation

Some ppl deserve execution

I care about borders

Patriotism is important

It’s ok to hate sometimes

I’m a Christian

#ThingsJesusNeverSaid pic.twitter.com/U3MmFDCvI1 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 13, 2019

#ThingsJesusNeverSaid "Love thy neighbor, unless he/she is Mexican, then lock them in cages" — Brad Pitt-Clooney (@jokestershere) July 13, 2019

"Bring bad news to the poor…group imprisonment without showers or a place to sleep to the captives…darkness to the blind…let the oppressed go to prison.” #ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 13, 2019

If any migrants ask you for help, throw them in a cell. If you see any migrant children, separate them from their parents. If you meet migrants fleeing from poverty or violence, don't welcome them, and try to convince everyone else not to help them either. #ThingsJesusNeverSaid — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) July 13, 2019

"Love thy neighbor…unless they're a queer, pro-choice, Obama-loving non-white person who kneels before cloth with stars and stripes on it."#ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 13, 2019

#ThingsJesusNeverSaid You shall not wrong a stranger or oppress him, for you were strangers in the land of America…unless they are brown people seeking asylum… In that case, lock their kids in cages without soap and toothbrush, and forget all my teachings. pic.twitter.com/bEmwsjJJsW — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 13, 2019

The meek shall never inherit the earth because they’re just lazy and want government handouts.#ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) July 13, 2019

"If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also, and then beat the ever living hell out of them."#ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 13, 2019

#ThingsJesusNeverSaid Go buy yourself another airplane, dude. It's cool – to hell with those sick and hungry kids. pic.twitter.com/05hJd3fJqV — Satyros Brucato has More Ideas than Writing Time (@PsychotropicOwl) July 13, 2019

The only way to heaven is through my emissary Donald Trump for I the Lord have sent him to save you from yourselves #ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Joe 🇵🇷 (@PuertoRicanJoe) July 13, 2019

#ThingsJesusNeverSaid How am I supposed to do my job without a limousine and a jet? — Dmin (@vardmin) July 13, 2019

Thou shalt procure a hot pool boy to frolic naked with you & the wife. Thou shalt use me to make riches to withhold from the poor. Thou shalt pimp an adulterer who preys on women/children and bears false witness with regularity Satan would find exhausting. #ThingsJesusNeverSaid pic.twitter.com/5Pz8jJLawJ — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 13, 2019

My white skin burns so bad in this Jerusalem sun#ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Kimberly Wells (@KimberSwells) July 13, 2019

Red and yellow, black and white

They're all precious in my sight

With the exceeption of the ones

Who weren't born here. #ThingsJesusNeverSaid pic.twitter.com/WkBtX8UzM6 — Rose Jerry (@RoseJer64082794) July 13, 2019

Love thy neighbour by putting them in cages. #ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 13, 2019

"So I say unto you, make money off my name on a day in which you claim I was born but wasn't, to celebrate a religion of which I was never a part, and represent this day with a jolly old fat guy who always has children he doesn't know sitting on his lap."#ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 13, 2019

#ThingsJesusNeverSaid yes harm thy children n put them in cages pic.twitter.com/teFMwswLma — Matt ballweg slh (@ballweg_matt) July 13, 2019

#ThingsJesusNeverSaid “Verily, I say unto thee: When I said 'suffer the children' I meant that your right to have a gun fetish is more important than their right to live.” Gospel of GOP Jesus 2:18 pic.twitter.com/w1NSKBhbFe — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 13, 2019

Richliness is next to Godliness. #ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 13, 2019

"I'm Jewish, was born in the Middle East, and constantly preach about giving to others while decked out in a robe and sandals, so of course I'm a white Christian capitalist."#ThingsJesusNeverSaid — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 13, 2019

#ThingsJesusNeverSaid I prefer white people than to all my other creations. pic.twitter.com/MroYpJXFqp — 🌊 Trustno1 🌊 -✖️📂🛸👽🔦 (@believeinxfiles) July 13, 2019