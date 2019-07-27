Quantcast
‘Like Mexico did?’: Trump roasted for claim ‘other countries’ will reimburse the US for his wall

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump proclaimed on Twitter that other countries are going to pay for his border wall. It’s unclear how, since he still hasn’t managed to get Mexico to fund the border wall.

“Such a big victory of our Country! “Supreme Court approves Trump Administration plan to use Military Funds for the Wall.”
@FoxNews We will be fully reimbursed for this expenditure, over time, by other countries.” Trump tweeted.

Trump goes off in Twitter rant after Mueller outed his lies: ‘Witch Hunt Hoax!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump went on yet another rant about special counsel Robert Mueller for the "witch hunt hoax" investigation that revealed his 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia and the president obstructed justice.

"The Democrats were trying mightily to revive the badly & irrevocably tarnished Witch Hunt Hoax until Robert Mueller put on the greatest display of ineptitude & incompetence that the Halls of Congress have ever seen. Truth is, he had no facts on his side. Nothing he could do!" Trump tweeted Saturday.

The Democrats were trying mightily to revive the badly & irrevocably tarnished Witch Hunt Hoax until Robert Mueller put on the greatest display of ineptitude & incompetence that the Halls of Congress have ever seen. Truth is, he had no facts on his side. Nothing he could do!

Trump started 12 Twitter battles this past week — and lost every single one of them

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 27, 2019

By

Over the course of one week, Axios counted 12 different people or entities that President Donald Trump attacked on Twitter. His greatest problem, however, is that he also lost each of the dozen fights. The site admitted that Trump went way "down the rabbit hole" of where the fights originated and where they evolved.

He went after former special counsel Robert Mueller before the testimony Wednesday, tweeting, "Why didn't Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?" A strange question because Trump's Attorney General Bill Barr didn't task Mueller with that. After Mueller spoke he claimed the former special counsel "did a horrible job." Unfortunately for Trump, the country saw Mueller reveal "no collusion, no obstruction" was a lie.

