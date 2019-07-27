‘Like Mexico did?’: Trump roasted for claim ‘other countries’ will reimburse the US for his wall

President Donald Trump proclaimed on Twitter that other countries are going to pay for his border wall. It’s unclear how, since he still hasn’t managed to get Mexico to fund the border wall.

“Such a big victory of our Country! “Supreme Court approves Trump Administration plan to use Military Funds for the Wall.”

@FoxNews We will be fully reimbursed for this expenditure, over time, by other countries.” Trump tweeted.

Such a big victory of our Country! “Supreme Court approves Trump Administration plan to use Military Funds for the Wall.” @FoxNews We will be fully reimbursed for this expenditure, over time, by other countries. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Mexico paid for the wall? Lmao — peter meister (@petermeister15) July 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

GOD BLESS AMERICA BY IMPEACHING CRIMINAL TRUMP — God (@thegoodgodabove) July 27, 2019

Lie again, its fence pic.twitter.com/R7oqk1O2WI — Jonathan Webers (@JWeber988) July 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

nobody is paying for your stupid racist wall except the American people, but cool story my racist dude, keep on grifting those gullible rubes. it's what you do best — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 27, 2019

Yes let's take money from our military while using soldiers as cops to guard your wall…. priorities are eluding you — Phreaksangel (@Phreaksangel88) July 27, 2019

https://twitter.com/fortismind/status/1155219338783318017/photo/1

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Mexico right?

No lo creo. — Arse Grammatica (@ArseGrammatica) July 27, 2019

Are these the funds that should be paying our servicemen and women so they don’t need to get their food from food banks and won’t need to go to predatory pay day lenders because the money won’t stretch from paycheck to paycheck? — Sheryl Sebastian (@harrahgirl) July 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Dude, put down the clicker. Is the dementia getting worse? You tweeted this yesterday. — Bryant (@ROTC_Dad) July 27, 2019

What a colossal waste of money. I’d rather you left the money with the DoD and gave my son better training and opportunity. — Bryant (@ROTC_Dad) July 27, 2019