LOOK: Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking indictment
Prosecutors have released a 14-page indictment against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and even just the first page is disgusting.
Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) say Epstein procured dozens of underaged girls, some as young as 14, had them transported to his New York and Florida mansions, had sex with them, then paid them hundreds of dollars.
He also used those underaged girls to help him procure other underaged girls, prosecutors say.
Epstein “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New in New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations,” the indictment reads.
BREAKING: Here’s the 14-page indictment. h/t @vicbekiempis cc:@CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/g1vf78Ec3cADVERTISEMENT
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 8, 2019
Watch MSNBC’s report:
BREAKING: Unsealed indictment: Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking and molesting underage girls; accused of seeking out minors, some as young as 14, from at least 2002 through 2005 and paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for sex. https://t.co/xT6PMancMt pic.twitter.com/tsYVnbD43f
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 8, 2019
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
