LOOK: Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking indictment

Prosecutors have released a 14-page indictment against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and even just the first page is disgusting.

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) say Epstein procured dozens of underaged girls, some as young as 14, had them transported to his New York and Florida mansions, had sex with them, then paid them hundreds of dollars.

He also used those underaged girls to help him procure other underaged girls, prosecutors say.

Epstein “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New in New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations,” the indictment reads.

