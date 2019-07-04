Lou Dobbs scorched for attacking ‘snowflake generals’ staying away from Trump’s military-themed parade

As President Donald Trump prepares to host his blowout Fourth of July celebration complete with flyovers and military parades, top officials in the Armed Forces have expressed concern about the event. Service chiefs for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps have all declined to attend, citing Pentagon policy that forbids military personnel from taking part in political activity while in uniform.

This refusal did not sit well with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, a rabid cheerleader of the president on cable news, who took to social media to denounce “Snowflake Generals” and suggesting that they are not loyal enough to win wars:

The internet quickly dogpiled on Dobbs for his partisan attack on the military:

remind us which one of those wars you served in — Fred Mertz (@Fred5471) July 4, 2019

Denigrating Generals on the 4th of July. Welcome to the right wing. — ivankawantsadeal (@pixiegurrl) July 4, 2019

Military are snowflakes? WTF have you ever done except bloviate on TV? — ☕ LM ✌️ (@shayne571) July 4, 2019

Wait, so generals don't want the military used as a political prop by a wannabe despot, so that explains the inevitable result of Republican presidents throwing them headlong into quagmires with no clear exit strategy? — Chris Pagliarini (@pagsz81) July 4, 2019

So support the troops when it's good for the narrative, brag about the best military in the world…mock us when we stand up for civ-mil norms and remaining nonpartisan. Remind me again of your service record? — JB Baker (@JasonBakerJB) July 4, 2019

Someone that didn't serve insulting men and women that have seen combat on the 4th of july in order to be a sycophant to a draft dodger is the most GOP thing I think I've ever seen. This is the modern @GOP in a nutshell, right here. Thanks @foxnewsalert — Agent Broflake (@ABroflake) July 4, 2019

That is such an unpatriotic thing to tweet any day; today, it is also a deplorable statement. — Shakespearetcr. (@Lmgal2004) July 4, 2019