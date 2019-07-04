Quantcast
Lou Dobbs scorched for attacking ‘snowflake generals’ staying away from Trump’s military-themed parade

1 min ago

As President Donald Trump prepares to host his blowout Fourth of July celebration complete with flyovers and military parades, top officials in the Armed Forces have expressed concern about the event. Service chiefs for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps have all declined to attend, citing Pentagon policy that forbids military personnel from taking part in political activity while in uniform.

This refusal did not sit well with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, a rabid cheerleader of the president on cable news, who took to social media to denounce “Snowflake Generals” and suggesting that they are not loyal enough to win wars:

The internet quickly dogpiled on Dobbs for his partisan attack on the military:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
