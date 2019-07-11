Majority of US vets say Afghanistan war ‘not worth fighting’: poll
A majority of US military veterans say the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan was “not worth fighting,” according to poll results released on Wednesday.
The survey results come as the US and the Taliban engage in talks on bringing to a close the conflict which Washington launched in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
“Majorities of both veterans (58 percent) and the public (59 percent) say the war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting. About four-in-ten or fewer say it was worth fighting,” according to the Pew Research Center.
The same held for the war in Iraq and the US military intervention against the Islamic State group in Syria, with 64 percent of veterans saying the former was “not worth fighting,” and 55 percent saying the latter was “not worth it.”
“Veterans who served in either Iraq or Afghanistan are no more supportive of those engagements than those who did not serve in these wars. And views do not differ based on rank or combat experience,” the Pew Research Center said.
The polling had a margin of error of 3.9 percent for veterans and 3.1 percent for members of the general public.
Washington has said it wants to seal a political deal with the Taliban, ahead of Afghan presidential polls due in September, to allow foreign forces to begin to withdraw.
The United States held six days of talks in Qatar with the Taliban which ran until Saturday.
Those discussions paused for Sunday and Monday’s Afghan summit, which saw around 70 delegates including the Taliban discuss the future of the country.
Consumption of sugary drinks linked with cancer risk: study
Consumption of sugary drinks such as soda and fruit juice is linked to a higher risk of developing certain kinds of cancer, researchers reported on Thursday.
The consumption of sugary drinks has exploded worldwide in recent decades and the high-calorie beverages have already been associated with a elevated risk of obesity -- itself recognised as a leading cancer risk factor.
A team of researchers in France wanted to assess the associations between heightened consumption of sugar drinks and the risks of overall cancer, as well as several cancer types, including breast, prostate and bowel cancers.
Japan’s Hayabusa2 probe makes ‘perfect’ touchdown on asteroid
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe made a "perfect" touchdown Thursday on a distant asteroid, collecting samples from beneath the surface in an unprecedented mission that could shed light on the origins of the solar system.
"We've collected a part of the solar system's history," project manager Yuichi Tsuda said at a jubilant press conference hours after the successful landing was confirmed.
"We have never gathered sub-surface material from a celestial body further away than the Moon," he added.
Iranian boats attempted to seize British tanker but were driven off by a Royal Navy
Britain said on Thursday that Iranian military vessels tried to "impede the passage" of a UK oil tanker but were warned off by a British warship in a dramatic escalation of tensions with Tehran in the Gulf.
The incident in the narrow but busy Strait of Hormuz occurred on Wednesday after President Donald Trump ratched up his own administration's pressure even further by warning that sanctions against the Islamic Republic would be "increased substantially" soon.
CNN initially reported that Iranian boats attempted to seize the British tanker but were driven off by a Royal Navy frigate.