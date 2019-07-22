Male Fox News personality rewarded by the network after being caught sending lewd texts to female colleague

Less than, two weeks after the Huffington Post published shocking text messages a Fox News contributor reportedly sent to his female Fox Nation co-host, the network rewarded the male employee.

“Tyrus, a Fox News contributor and a host on the network’s digital channel, Fox Nation, sent lewd and inappropriate text messages to his now-former Fox Nation co-host, Britt McHenry, according to four sources familiar with the texts’ contents,” the Huffington Post reported.

“Just pull your boobs out now why don’t you. Just grin and bare it,” one message reportedly read.

“Keep being negative and I’ll send you another dick pic,” a message threatened.

“I love the fact your always working if we ever had sex I feel like after an orgazzum you say speaking of feeling good did see the story on the puppy rescue we should do a segment on it hand me my phone,” a message said.

“11 days after [Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali] reported on his lewd texts to a female co-worker asking her to ‘pull your boobs out, Tyrus gets rewarded with a co-hosting spot on The Five, one of Fox News’ highest-rated programs,” Justin Baragona tweeted Monday.

11 days after @yashar reported on his lewd texts to a female co-worker asking her to "pull your boobs out," Tyrus gets rewarded with a co-hosting spot on The Five, one of Fox News' highest-rated programs. pic.twitter.com/pltpQBcxV7 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 22, 2019