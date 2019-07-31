Quantcast
Man drops his pants in front of Hispanic family during bizarre racist meltdown: ‘Go back to your country!’

A Vermont man is accused of exposing himself and hurling racist abuse at a Hispanic family.

Stuart Kurt Rollins faces up to 10 years and 10 months in prison if convicted on a variety of felony and misdemeanor counts in connection with the incident Monday afternoon in Barre, reported the VT Digger.

The 58-year-old Rollins allegedly went outside his home, pulled down his pants in front of a neighbor family, including their 3-year-old child, and verbally harassed them.

“Go back to Mexico,” Rollins said, according to witnesses. “Go back to your country.”

President Donald Trump used similar language against four Democratic congresswomen, and a crowd of his supporters at a North Carolina chanted, “Send her back,” after he attacked Rep. Ihan Omar (D-MD) by name.

Another neighbor said she saw Rollins, who witnesses said appeared to be intoxicated, standing in the middle of the road and laughing.

Witnesses said the incident escalated throughout the day, and Rollins called a neighbor woman a “Spanish b*tch” and threatened to set her on fire and burn her home.

Rollins was arrested Tuesday morning, and he admitted that he knocked down the family’s mailbox, but accused a man in the family of assaulting him.

He was charged with a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct, a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening, a misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor counts of committing a hate crime by using abusive language.

Rollins was released from jail under unspecified conditions.


Daughter of segregationist George Wallace: ‘Never seen anything’ like Trump — not even my father

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Peggy Wallace Kennedy, the daughter of segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, now says that President Donald Trump's overt racism is even worse than what her father used to do when he ran for president in 1968 and 1972.

AL.com reports that Wallace recently gave a talk to a group of teachers at the Birmingham Public Library in which she expounded upon similarities between her father's campaign and the campaign run by Trump.

Even though Wallace was a staunch supporter of segregation in the South, by 1968 he had shifted gears to talk more about issues such as forced busing and states' rights that were not as overtly racist. Nonetheless, Wallace's angry campaign speeches attracted a fervent and ferocious following much like Trump's campaign rallies.

Divisive messages about Democrats and race blasted by social media accounts during debate

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Last night, Democrats battled in the second debate of the primary cycle. A few standout moments included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) retorting "I wrote the damn bill!" when Tim Ryan challenged Sanders on Medicare for All.

That line dominated social media, according to a social media analytic company called Storyful. But in addition to the organic shares of the viral moment, there was a worrisome artificial social media phenomenon in response to the debate.

Storyful notes that the social media hashtag #DemDebateSoWhite was promoted by accounts that appear to be bots, Fox News reports.

Man horrified to learn his mother’s body was sold to military and detonated

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

A Phoenix man, whose mother suffered from Alzheimer's, donated her body when she passed away so scientists could study the disease. Instead, he was unhappy to discover that her body had ended up being detonated by the military, reports KNXV.

Five years ago, Jim Stauffer's mother Doris died, after being sick with Alzheimer's. Her case perplexed doctors because she didn't carry the gene for the disease. Although scientists at the Biological Resource Center in Arizona took her brain, they didn't use her body. Years later, Stauffer was deeply disappointed to discover that her body had been sold to the military for something called "blast testing." She was strapped to a device and detonated.

