Marco Rubio brutally shamed by hometown newspaper for ‘pathetic’ response to Trump’s racism

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is getting raked over the coals by his hometown newspaper.

In a scathing editorial published this week, the Miami Herald called out Rubio for his “pathetic” response to Trump’s racist attacks on four Democratic lawmakers.

The editorial argues that Rubio had once promised to be a check on Trump’s worst excesses — but he’s instead been a consistent “sycophant” who has regularly debased himself to gain Trump’s approval.

“He has transformed from Trump critic to a sycophantic cheerleader — derided by former adviser and Washington Post columnist Max Boot as a ‘Trump fan-boy’ — to the point that he’s willing to kill Obamacare even though his own state leads the nation in enrollment,” the editorial argues.

The piece then shames Rubio for being unwilling to even take a stand against the president’s racism.

“Even after Trump whipped a crowd in Greensville, North Carolina, into a hateful froth against U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar that erupted in chilling chants of ‘Send her back! Send her back!’ — Rubio couldn’t muster the courage to truly object to the horrifying display of blatant racism,” the editorial says. “Rubio, far from the Republicans’ savior, seems just another slick politician with his finger in the wind — pushing the party deeper into Trump’s swamp.”

