Marine Corps tells scandal-plagued GOP lawmaker to stop using its emblem on bigoted campaign mailings

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has been using the Marine Corps’ official emblem in campaign mailers that smear his prospective Democratic opponent as a terrorist sympathizer.

NBC News reports that Hunter has been using the Marine Corps’ emblem along with the slogan “No Better Friend, NO Worse Enemy” on campaign mailers that link prospective Democratic rival Ammar Campa-Najjar to terrorism.

The fliers link Campa-Najjar to Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and it refers to them all as “radical Democrats” who “want you to forget their anti-Semitism or Family-Terrorist Ties!” All three of the figures targeted by Hunter are Muslims

Hunter then touts his experience serving as a Marine and says, “I’ll never forget the 1983 Beirut bombings and the 1972 Olympic murders!”

The Marine Corps this week send a letter to Hunter demanding that he “immediately remove the Emblem and the Phrase from its mailers, and, without limitation, from all other campaign materials including websites and other instances where the Emblem or the Phrase are being used.” The Marine Corps also asked for the campaign to deliver a timeline of its plans to comply with its requests.

Hunter was indicted last year on multiple corruption-related charges. In a filing released last month, the Department of Justice claimed that Hunter had illegally used campaign funds to “carry out a series of intimate relationships” with multiple women, including three registered lobbyists and one of his own staff members.