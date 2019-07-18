Quantcast
Marine Corps tells scandal-plagued GOP lawmaker to stop using its emblem on bigoted campaign mailings

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has been using the Marine Corps’ official emblem in campaign mailers that smear his prospective Democratic opponent as a terrorist sympathizer.

NBC News reports that Hunter has been using the Marine Corps’ emblem along with the slogan “No Better Friend, NO Worse Enemy” on campaign mailers that link prospective Democratic rival Ammar Campa-Najjar to terrorism.

The fliers link Campa-Najjar to Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and it refers to them all as “radical Democrats” who “want you to forget their anti-Semitism or Family-Terrorist Ties!” All three of the figures targeted by Hunter are Muslims

Hunter then touts his experience serving as a Marine and says, “I’ll never forget the 1983 Beirut bombings and the 1972 Olympic murders!”

The Marine Corps this week send a letter to Hunter demanding that he “immediately remove the Emblem and the Phrase from its mailers, and, without limitation, from all other campaign materials including websites and other instances where the Emblem or the Phrase are being used.” The Marine Corps also asked for the campaign to deliver a timeline of its plans to comply with its requests.

Hunter was indicted last year on multiple corruption-related charges. In a filing released last month, the Department of Justice claimed that Hunter had illegally used campaign funds to “carry out a series of intimate relationships” with multiple women, including three registered lobbyists and one of his own staff members.


Prosecutions for child sex trafficking plummet under Trump: Maybe it’s a coincidence?

Despite the recent arrest of financier Jeffrey Epstein on child sex trafficking charges, federal prosecutions of child sex traffickers have fallen by more than 26 percent under President Trump.

Federal prosecutors are on pace to file 162 child sex trafficking cases this fiscal year, marking a 26.7 percent drop from last year and a 32.2 percent drop from five years ago, according to a report from Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC).

“If the present pace of such prosecutions continues, the fiscal 2019 total will be 162, compared to 221 last year,” the report said, adding that 2019 marked the second year that such prosecutions have fallen in a “reversal of the growth trend during the Obama years.”

Trump’s racist screed against Omar was scripted and came off the teleprompter: CNN’s Camerota

Appearing on CNN's "New Day," New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman revealed that American can expect more bashing of non-white lawmakers like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from now to election day in 2020 because Donald Trump's campaign is going to be all about race.

Responding to the president's rally in North Carolina that even CNN's chyron referred to as "ugly," the journalist said the Trump's campaign has flipped from touting the economy to one that is race-based -- and it is all because of Trump's racist tweets from last Sunday.

Jeffrey Epstein spent almost all of his time abusing underage girls: ‘It was his full-time job,’ says victim’s lawyer

Jeffrey Epstein apparently did nothing but sexually abuse underage girls, according to one victim's attorney.

The sources of the financier's wealth are murky, as he had only one known client -- women's clothing magnate Les Wexner -- but attorney Brad Edwards said that seems to have freed Epstein up to engage in nonstop predatory conduct, reported Vanity Fair.

“It was his full-time job,” said attorney Brad Edwards. “We have not found anyone who has provided information about a legitimate business he was engaged [in].”

