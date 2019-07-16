Mayor under fire for blocking LGBTQ Pride flag from flying
A Pennsylvania mayor is under fire and being accused of discrimination after he blocked a pre-approved flying of the LGBTQ Pride flag at city hall Monday, just minutes before the ceremony was scheduled to start.
#ReadingPa was set to raise a flag to celebrate #Pride but Mayor Wally Scott said no at the last minute pic.twitter.com/9EzRf460Ei
— Jeremy Long (@jeremymlong) July 15, 2019
Reading, PA Mayor Wally Scott denied members of the local LGBTQ community from hoisting the rainbow flag at city hall for what would have been the first time ever, Jeremy Long at the Reading Eagle reports. Dozens had traveled to see history being made. Instead, they were forced to witness a different kind of history.
Acting Managing Director Osmer Deming says Mayor Scott’s reason for blocking the flag is that he thinks the LGBTQ community is a “political movement,” and political movements shouldn’t get special treatment.
Per the managing director the mayor views the LGBTQ flag as a political movement/statement and he does not believe city hall should be making political statements. pic.twitter.com/Rq7anfvmsa
— Jeremy Long (@jeremymlong) July 16, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
“What we can do today is hold a flag up in front of the building and still have a ceremony,” Council President Jeffrey S. Waltman Sr. said.
In the end members of the group vowed to file a discrimination complaint, and walked the flag to a local area hotspot where Mayor Scott is known to “hang out.”
The group then marched to the corner of 9th and Washington streets where Mayor Scott is known to hang out. pic.twitter.com/scX5c7tVz1
— Jeremy Long (@jeremymlong) July 15, 2019
“Our flag is being kept off the pole,” resident Ernie Schlegel said. “I’m going to be talking to the human relations commission about this and see if we have a stand for discrimination.”
WFMZ adds the LGBT Center of Greater Reading called Mayor Scott’s move “a show of blatant, unacceptable discrimination.”
Breaking Banner
Melania’s ‘shameful’ complicity in Trump’s agenda slammed by women activists from her home country
Melania Trump has been known for very little in her own right. Aside from her widely-panned "Be Best" anti-cyberbullying initiative, she is mostly notable only as a staunch defender of Trump's agenda and behavior, backing him up on everything from Birtherism to abuse of migrant children.
It's a major disappointment to women's activists in her native country of Slovenia, reports The Daily Beast. Several of them were hoping that Melania would be a strong voice on the world stage in her own right, and are frustrated that she has acted as nothing more than a mouthpiece for the president.
Breaking Banner
GOP strategist delivers devastating analysis of Trump’s ‘Make America White Again’ agenda on CNN
Republican strategist Tara Setmayer on Tuesday delivered a brutal analysis of President Donald Trump's strategy to win reelection, which she dubbed "Make America White Again."
During a panel discussion on Trump ramping up his racist attacks on four Democratic women of color, Setmayer argued that appealing solely to angry white voters was the only hope he had of winning in 2020.
"It's 'Make America White Again,' according to the president of the United States, because everyone in the country is not welcome," she said. "If you have a difference of opinion, you're not welcome."
She then went on to document all the ways Trump is uniquely unfit to judge who does and does not belong in the United States.
Breaking Banner
Trump raked over the coals by WSJ for ‘politically stupid’ racist comments debacle
In a brutally blunt column from the conservative editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, the editors scolded Donald Trump for being "politically stupid" by wading into a dispute between factions within the Democratic Party that has blown up in his face.
Under a headline reading, "Defining Politics Down," the editorial seemed less concerned with Trump's racist attacks and more with the fact that he has made his racism front and center as the country gears up for the 2020 election.