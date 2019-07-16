Melania’s ‘shameful’ complicity in Trump’s agenda slammed by women activists from her home country

Melania Trump has been known for very little in her own right. Aside from her widely-panned “Be Best” anti-cyberbullying initiative, she is mostly notable only as a staunch defender of Trump’s agenda and behavior, backing him up on everything from Birtherism to abuse of migrant children.

It’s a major disappointment to women’s activists in her native country of Slovenia, reports The Daily Beast. Several of them were hoping that Melania would be a strong voice on the world stage in her own right, and are frustrated that she has acted as nothing more than a mouthpiece for the president.

“Frankly, I have not heard a single strong statement by Melania in years, which is kind of embarrassing, if not shameful,” said Darinka Pavlic Kamien, a communications consultant.

There is also disappointment that Melania has not bothered to even visit her homeland, which she has not seen in 15 years. The only contact she has had with the nation as of late is threats to sue reporters there who publish unseemly details of her former life.

Femmes Sans Frontières (Women Without Borders), a group of Slovenian women businesswomen, lawyers, activists, authors, artists, and public officials, extended an invitation to her in the capital city of Ljubljana.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She had more courage in her youth,” said foreign investment adviser Cresnar Pregar, who added, “I would inspire her to speak out for equality,” as opposed to her husband who is “spreading hatred in every Twitter post … We would also want her to be more engaged on freeing immigrants’ children from prisons, on global climate change issues. Otherwise she’ll be remembered for her ‘Don’t Care’ jacket.”

For now, at least, it seems that this outreach has gone unanswered.