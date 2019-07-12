Michael Flynn’s secret work as a foreign agent while on Trump’s campaign was even more extensive than we knew: prosecutors
Michael Flynn, who briefly served as national security advisor in the Trump Administration in 2017, has yet to be sentenced for making false statements to the FBI — a crime he pled guilty to as part of his agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. But a hearing that took place in a courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia on Friday morning indicated that the DOJ could have a lot more information on Flynn. And it involves secretly doing work for the Turkish government.
Previously, Flynn admitted to filing false lobbying disclosure forms regarding work that his company, the Flynn Intel Group, did for Turkey in 2016. But the hearing on Friday, according to CNN, indicated that federal authorities believe Flynn had a deeper involvement with the Turkish government.
The report explained:
Flynn has previously only admitted publicly to filing false foreign lobbying disclosure documents regarding work for Turkey done by his lobbying group the Flynn Intel Group in 2016.Prosecutors wrote to lawyers for Flynn’s ex-lobbying partner Bijan Kian that the US government was “in possession of multiple, independent pieces of information relating to the Turkish government’s efforts to influence United States policy on Turkey and Fethullah Gulen, including information relating to communications, interactions, and a relationship between Ekim Alptekin and Michael Flynn, and Ekim Alptekin’s engagement of Michael Flynn because of Michael Flynn’s relationship with an ongoing presidential campaign, without any reference to the defendant of FIG.”
Flynn was an adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign before joining the White House.
Mark MacDougall, attorney for Flynn’s former lobbying partner, Bijan Kian, indicated in the courtroom that information newly revealed about Flynn may be classified. But Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, was critical of the latest accusation against his client.
Powell, in response, asserted, “We have no idea what the government is talking about. It smacks of desperation.”
Powell went on to say, “Whatever it is, it cannot be new information to the prosecution. And it was only a few months ago prosecutors recommended probation for him.”
Flynn is among the Trump associates who was caught up in Mueller’s Russia investigation. After Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI and agreed to a plea deal, Kian was charged with illegally lobbying for the Turkish government. Kian’s trial is set to begin on Monday.
US House votes to curb Trump powers to start Iran war
The US House of Representatives voted Friday to restrict President Donald Trump's ability to attack Iran, voicing fear that his hawkish policies are pushing toward a needless war.
The Democratic-led House approved an amendment on a broad defense bill that would prohibit funding for military operations against Iran unless they are in self-defense or explicitly approved by Congress.
But a similar measure failed in the Senate, where Trump's Republican Party holds the majority. The two chambers will have to negotiate over the language as they finalize the defense bill.
Representative Ro Khanna, the Democrat who led the amendment, said the measure showed that the United States was fed up with war.
Texas waitress fired for making shockingly racist remark to black customer
Tasha Lee went to a Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball, Texas, when a waitress asked to check her ID, she told FOX 26.
In response, the waitress had made a shockingly racist comment.
"Once Lee handed her ID over, the unnamed employee smiled and said, “Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with Black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.”
Lee was shocked.
The Restaurant manager tried to smooth over the situation, apologizing, comping her meal, and adding a $10 gift card. The waitress was fired.
Powerful and emotional testimony from Escobar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley on family separation and child imprisonment
Four members of Congress retold in witness testimony to their fellow lawmakers Friday morning what they saw and experienced during a recent visit to a U.S. border detention facility in Texas, sparing no graphic or emotional detail.
Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) spoke as witnesses to the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on conditions in migrant camps along the southern border which are being run by the federal government.
In her remarks, Escobar said the treatment of migrants was an example of the "incompetence and cruelty that has created a human rights crisis in our own country."