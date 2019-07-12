Quantcast
Mike Pence killed judicial nomination of former solicitor to cover up his ‘controversial’ tenure as Indiana’s governor: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The former solicitor general who defended the Indiana governor’s policies in court lost his shot at becoming a federal judge after Vice President Mike Pence intervened — to shield his controversial tenure from scrutiny.

The vice president scuttled the nomination process for Tom Fisher, who had defended Pence’s policies when he was Indiana governor, because he didn’t want that period of his political life dragged through his former solicitor’s confirmation hearings, reported Politico.

Don McGahn, whose personal mission as White House counsel was packing the courts with younger conservative judges, had a deputy call Judge Michael Kanne in January 2018 and urge him to retire so President Donald Trump could nominate Fisher, the judge’s former clerk, as his successor.

Kanne was amenable to the plan, and notified the president he would take senior status — a type of semi-retirement that would allow him to stay on the bench until the successor was confirmed.

But the plan was quickly snuffed out after Pence’s lawyers, Matt Morgan and Mark Paoletta, and his then-chief of staff Nick Ayers intervened.

Neither McGahn nor his deputies consulted with the vice president’s office before reaching out to Kanne, which irritated Pence and his aides, who were concerned Fisher’s work for the former governor would hurt his future political considerations.

They were particularly concerned about Fisher’s involvement with Pence’s attempt to stop Syrian refugees from settling in Indiana — which was savaged by an appeals court in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The political issues that had been very controversial in Indiana, while Pence was governor, Fisher had also been very involved in because he was solicitor general, and that nomination would reignite those battles,” said a former administration official involved in the failed nomination, “and they could potentially embarrass the vice president.”

Paul Ryan trashed by CNN panel for waiting until after he left office to call Trump an incompetent know-nothing

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

A CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump's presidency took up recent revelations in a new book coming out that former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) had nothing good to say about the president, with the CNN hosts and guest Maggie Haberman of the New York Times rolling their eyes at the retired lawmaker for finally coming clean about his contempt for Trump.

According to an interview in the upcoming American Carnage, Ryan admitted, "I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right. Because, I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about the government…I wanted to scold him all the time. Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time. We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he’s making some of these knee-jerk reactions.”

Morale collapses at White House after Trump rolls over in Census fight: NYT’s Haberman

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

In an interview on CNN on Friday morning, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said aides to Donald Trump are "deflated" because he gave up the fight for his Census question and fear it could hurt him in the 2020 election.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Bianna Golodryga, Haberman said the mood at the White House was somber following Trump's announcement that he would give up the fight to put a citizenship question on the Census form.

"This is a fight a lot of conservatives are concerned about," the reporter relayed. "So it has left people who are supportive of the president and supportive of this question feeling deflated. This is a fight where public opinion is generally on the side of the president, if you ask the question of voters, should this question be on the census, a majority of voters say yes. They don't understand why the president came out swinging last week only to now say 'Oh, it turns out my lawyers were right. We really can't do anything and instead we're going to try this other way.'"

Here’s the damning evidence of felony ‘coordination’ between Trump campaign and Russians that the Mueller report overlooked: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Some Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump have been railing against Republicans for admitting that they haven’t read former special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report for the Russia investigation and for saying that they don’t plan to. But journalist and Trump critic Jed Shugerman takes a different approach in an in-depth piece published in the Daily Beast this week: rather than attacking Republicans and Trump supporters for not bothering to read the report, Shugerman argues that Mueller’s report isn’t as damning of the president and his allies as it should have been — and that Mueller is downplaying the importance of some key events.

