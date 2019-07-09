Quantcast
Mitch McConnell flippantly nixed the idea of reparations – some journalists dug and found he’s a descendent of slave owners

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made clear he opposes government reparations for descendants of slaves, yet he himself is the descendent of slave owners.

“McConnell has opposed paying reparations to descendants of slaves, though census records show his family, like many others, benefited from their labor,” Corky Siemaszko and Helen Kwong report at NBC News in a lengthy article, published Monday.

James McConnell and Richard Daley, two of McConnell’s great grandfathers, owned at least 14 slaves when they lived in Limestone County, Alabama, and “all but two of them were female, according to the county ‘Slave Schedules’ in the 1850 and 1860 censuses.”

Just weeks ago McConnell, who is the longest-serving Republican Senate Leader in history, flippantly dismissed the idea of reparations.

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, when none of us currently living are responsible, is a good idea,” the career Kentucky Republican said June 18. “We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African American president.”

Watch:


CBO analysis shows $15 federal minimum wage would raise pay for 27 million workers and lift 1.3 million out of poverty

"It has been more than 10 years since congress raised the minimum wage—the longest stretch in history. This is a shameful benchmark. Congress should immediately pass the Raise the Wage Act."

A Congressional Budget Office analysis published Monday showed that raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would significantly increase pay for over 27 million workers and lift 1.3 million people—including hundreds of thousands of children—out of poverty.

‘Stolen from Karnak’: Egypt asks Interpol to trace Tutankhamun mask over ownership docs

King Tutankhamun sculpture

fEgypt has asked international police agency Interpol to track down a 3,000-year-old Tutankhamun artefact that was sold in London for $6 million despite fierce opposition from Cairo, government officials said.

Christie's auction house sold the 28.5-centimeter (11-inch) relic for £4,746,250 ($5,970,000, 5,290,000 euros) to an unknown buyer in early July at one of its most controversial auctions in years.

But less than a week after the sale, Egypt's National Committee for Antiquities Repatriation (NCAR) said after an urgent meeting that national prosecutors had asked Interpol "to issue a circular to trace" such artefacts over alleged missing paperwork.

