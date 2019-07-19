Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell is America’s most unpopular Senator – and he just got another challenger

Published

4 mins ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, is the longest-serving Republican U.S. Senate leader ever, and now he is America’s most unpopular Senator.

A Morning Consult poll released Thursday finds McConnell’s approval rating is even worse than President Donald Trump’s, just 36%. His disapproval rating stands at 50%. By comparison, Maine Independent Angus King is America’s most popular Senator, with a 62% approval rating and a 28% disapproval rating.

Over the past two weeks McConnell woke up – twice – to find he had new challengers.

Last week, former Marine Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath, a 20-year veteran and the first woman Marine to fly in an F/A-18 Hornet in front line combat, announced she is running for McConnell’s seat, as a Democrat.

And on Thursday, another Democrat, Mike Broihier, announced he too is running for McConnell’s seat. Broihier’s bio says he is a farmer, educator, former small-town newspaper editor, and military veteran.

ADVERTISEMENT

He released this powerful video:

All of this is great news, right?

ADVERTISEMENT

Two strong Democratic candidates challenging the most unpopular Senator should mean one Democrat will become the new Senator from Kentucky, right?

Not so fast.

“There aren’t enough Democrats and Independents to defeat McConnell in Kentucky, so as long as he keeps his approval rating up with the state’s Republicans, he will be favored to win reelection in November,” PoliticusUSA says.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while that may be right, stranger things have happened. After all, Donald Trump is President.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].

Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mitch McConnell is America’s most unpopular Senator – and he just got another challenger

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 19, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, is the longest-serving Republican U.S. Senate leader ever, and now he is America's most unpopular Senator.

A Morning Consult poll released Thursday finds McConnell's approval rating is even worse than President Donald Trump's, just 36%. His disapproval rating stands at 50%. By comparison, Maine Independent Angus King is America's most popular Senator, with a 62% approval rating and a 28% disapproval rating.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN host forced to explain to Republican Rick Santorum why Trump’s attack on Democratic lawmakers was racist

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 19, 2019

By

During an appearance on CNN's "New Day" -- along with fellow Republican Charlie Dent (PA) -- ex-Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) received a lecture from host John Berman on why Donald Trump's tweets and attacks on four Democratic lawmakers were racist.

While Dent revealed that down-ticket Republicans running for re-election in 2020 are "terrified" that Trump's descent into overt racism as a campaign strategy may kill their chances of holding their seats, Santorum said he was disgusted with the whole spectacle while saying he didn't see the attacks as racist.

Asked about the president's attacks, Santorum tried to brush them away and blame the recipients of Trump's ire.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Nancy Pelosi, other US House leaders to host event for Wendy Davis as she nears congressional run

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 19, 2019

By

An invitation obtained by The Texas Tribune says the event is "in support of her campaign for Texas CD 21."

Wendy Davis is getting support from some of the highest-ranking Democrats in Congress — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — as she appears to move closer to run for Texas' 21st Congressional District.

Pelosi and other House leaders have invited potential supporters to a meeting with Davis on Tuesday evening in Washington, D.C., according to an invitation obtained by The Texas Tribune. The co-hosts include nine of the 13 Democrats in the Texas congressional delegation.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image