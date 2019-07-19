Mitch McConnell is America’s most unpopular Senator – and he just got another challenger
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, is the longest-serving Republican U.S. Senate leader ever, and now he is America’s most unpopular Senator.
A Morning Consult poll released Thursday finds McConnell’s approval rating is even worse than President Donald Trump’s, just 36%. His disapproval rating stands at 50%. By comparison, Maine Independent Angus King is America’s most popular Senator, with a 62% approval rating and a 28% disapproval rating.
Over the past two weeks McConnell woke up – twice – to find he had new challengers.
Last week, former Marine Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath, a 20-year veteran and the first woman Marine to fly in an F/A-18 Hornet in front line combat, announced she is running for McConnell’s seat, as a Democrat.
And on Thursday, another Democrat, Mike Broihier, announced he too is running for McConnell’s seat. Broihier’s bio says he is a farmer, educator, former small-town newspaper editor, and military veteran.
He released this powerful video:
Mitch McConnell calls himself the Grim Reaper because he’s made the Senate a place where ideas to solve real issues, which Kentuckians would benefit from, go to die. Today, I’m announcing my run to be your next US Senator. I’m running to be your champion. https://t.co/karUKrldfg pic.twitter.com/KoCWNUiGLZ
— Mike Broihier (@MikeForKY) July 18, 2019
All of this is great news, right?
Two strong Democratic candidates challenging the most unpopular Senator should mean one Democrat will become the new Senator from Kentucky, right?
Not so fast.
“There aren’t enough Democrats and Independents to defeat McConnell in Kentucky, so as long as he keeps his approval rating up with the state’s Republicans, he will be favored to win reelection in November,” PoliticusUSA says.
And while that may be right, stranger things have happened. After all, Donald Trump is President.
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell is America’s most unpopular Senator – and he just got another challenger
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, is the longest-serving Republican U.S. Senate leader ever, and now he is America's most unpopular Senator.
A Morning Consult poll released Thursday finds McConnell's approval rating is even worse than President Donald Trump's, just 36%. His disapproval rating stands at 50%. By comparison, Maine Independent Angus King is America's most popular Senator, with a 62% approval rating and a 28% disapproval rating.
2020 Election
CNN host forced to explain to Republican Rick Santorum why Trump’s attack on Democratic lawmakers was racist
During an appearance on CNN's "New Day" -- along with fellow Republican Charlie Dent (PA) -- ex-Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) received a lecture from host John Berman on why Donald Trump's tweets and attacks on four Democratic lawmakers were racist.
While Dent revealed that down-ticket Republicans running for re-election in 2020 are "terrified" that Trump's descent into overt racism as a campaign strategy may kill their chances of holding their seats, Santorum said he was disgusted with the whole spectacle while saying he didn't see the attacks as racist.
Asked about the president's attacks, Santorum tried to brush them away and blame the recipients of Trump's ire.
2020 Election
Nancy Pelosi, other US House leaders to host event for Wendy Davis as she nears congressional run
An invitation obtained by The Texas Tribune says the event is "in support of her campaign for Texas CD 21."
Wendy Davis is getting support from some of the highest-ranking Democrats in Congress — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — as she appears to move closer to run for Texas' 21st Congressional District.
Pelosi and other House leaders have invited potential supporters to a meeting with Davis on Tuesday evening in Washington, D.C., according to an invitation obtained by The Texas Tribune. The co-hosts include nine of the 13 Democrats in the Texas congressional delegation.