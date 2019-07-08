Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell is furious Kris Kobach is trying to run for the US Senate — because he’ll lose

Published

28 mins ago

on

Republican Kris Kobach is known for his epic losses in most elections he has run. It’s for that reason that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s PAC is trying to shame him out of running for the Kansas Senate seat.

According to Jonathan Weisman, deputy Washington editor for The New York Times, the McConnell team doesn’t think Kobach has a chance to win, even in the conservative state.

“Kansas Republicans deserve a nominee who can win. [Senate Leadership Fund’s] only objective is ensuring Pat Roberts’ Senate seat doesn’t fall into the hands of Chuck Schumer and DC Democrats. It is imperative Republicans put our best foot forward in Kansas,” McConnell’s fund said in a statement.

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) announced that he would not seek reelection in 2020, setting up a flurry of Republicans eager to vie for his spot. Among them was far-right conservative Kobach, who’s made a name for himself opposing voting rights, immigration and other major issues.

It was recently revealed that President Donald Trump’s administration was concerned about Kobach’s ties to white supremacy. Vetting documents from the transition team called it a “red flag” and urged asking him if he was willing to denounce white supremacists. According to insiders, Kobach’s clout is falling, even among Trump’s team.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell is furious Kris Kobach is trying to run for the US Senate — because he’ll lose

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

Republican Kris Kobach is known for his epic losses in most elections he has run. It's for that reason that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's PAC is trying to shame him out of running for the Kansas Senate seat.

According to Jonathan Weisman, deputy Washington editor for The New York Times, the McConnell team doesn't think Kobach has a chance to win, even in the conservative state.

"Kansas Republicans deserve a nominee who can win. [Senate Leadership Fund's] only objective is ensuring Pat Roberts' Senate seat doesn't fall into the hands of Chuck Schumer and DC Democrats. It is imperative Republicans put our best foot forward in Kansas," McConnell's fund said in a statement.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wharton admission officer dunks on President Trump’s claims of being a genius

Published

56 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump often cites his superior intelligence -- even though former administration officials, who grew frustrated with the tribulations of the Trump White House, have publicly accused the president of being dangerously uninformed and disorganized.

For example, the president and Rex Tillerson, Trump's former Secretary of State, once argued over which one was "dumber than a rock."

Trump has also cited his Wharton degree as proof of "super genius stuff." On Monday, the Washington Post reported that an admission officer recalls that Trump's entry into the school was not, on its own, a sign of genius. In fact, a young Trump was able to get an interview through his family connections.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner’s Middle East peace plan is already a complete failure: Israeli parliamentarian

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

An Israeli lawmaker said Jared Kushner's proposed peace plan was a complete failure, and he said Palestinians will unite in opposition to the so-called "deal of the century."

Yousef Jabareen, an Israeli member of parliament who will serve on the Arab-dominated Joint List in September’s elections, said Kushner's deal does nothing to advance the cause of citizens living in Gaza or the West Bank, reported the Express.

“We believe that any initiative that denies the Palestinians the right for a sovereign independent state alongside Israel should be rejected," Jabareen told the newspaper. “Unfortunately, what we have been hearing from the Trump administration is talk about the economic aspects of the conflict, but nothing about the politics."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image