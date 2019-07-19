‘My son is in the hands of a bad man’: Border agent accused of harassing mother of 12-year-old migrant who was in custody

She said he responded that the distance would not be a problem, that the two could still get to know each other. He asked her whether there were people nearby.

When she said there were not, he slipped his hand inside his shorts and appeared to start masturbating, she said.

“‘Look at me. Look at me,’” she remembered him pleading when she looked away. “‘Do you like it?’”

She froze.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know how to act,” she said. “I thought, ‘My God, what is going to happen with my child? Did this guy do anything to him?’” The woman said she escaped the Facebook call when her phone battery suddenly died.

When her phone came back on, she saw that the agent had sent her a flurry of Facebook messages with sad-face emoji.

“I need you :(” he wrote in Spanish, in messages viewed by The Post. “You didn’t answer anymore :(”

“I don’t know what you thought of me,” she replied.

She was afraid, alone in her room, and she began to cry. That night she couldn’t sleep. And the next day, feeling increasingly panicked, she texted the agent to ask whether her son was still at Clint. The agent said he was, so she pleaded with him to help her, to let her speak with him. “Please don’t be bad. … Don’t forget that I am alone here,” she wrote.

“I’m busy now,” the agent responded.

Fearful of retribution against her son, the woman found an immigrant legal-aid hotline through her church and called it. The hotline connected her to a legal-aid group, which promptly detailed her complaint in an email to senior CBP officials.

“She is obviously frightened and does not want her son in the hands of this agent,” read the complaint, which was submitted April 24 and contained the dates of the allegations and the name of the accused agent. “These are very serious allegations and we wanted to make sure that first and foremost the child is safe and that these allegations are investigated.”

Within days, the woman received word that her son had been transferred out of the Clint Border Patrol station and into the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, which manages the long-term care of “Unaccompanied Alien Children” and coordinates family reunifications.

In mid-May, her son still in government custody, the woman said she met with two investigators from CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, one of the offices tasked with internal personnel investigations. They interviewed her about her complaint, went over copies of her Facebook Messenger exchange with the agent and asked her to put the messages in order.

On June 12, she was reunited with her son, whom she had not seen since she left him in the care of relatives when he was 8 months old.

He told her that conditions at Clint were difficult. He had been unable to brush his teeth for eight days there. He said some border agents were kind to him: One told him that he should grow up to become a doctor, and another offered him extra burritos and juice to look after another child with special needs. But the agent who had taken the phone from him that day as he spoke to his mother — that was the man he and the other children feared, he told The Post.

The boy described the agent in detail, saying that he stood out to the migrants there. He said the agent cursed at the children, ridiculed some of them as “ugly” and told them that they would “regret coming to this country.”

When the agent saw some of the boys looking at his gun, “he said we didn’t have permission to look at his gun, and he said if we touched the gun, he’d shoot us,” the boy said. “He also said that if we whistled at the girls or touched them, they could shoot us.”

The woman said she was never notified of the outcome of the investigation, which authorities said is ongoing.

But since that Facebook video call, the woman said she has been unable to quell her fear that the CBP agent could seek to come after her or her son in retaliation for her complaint. The government knows her address, her name, her telephone number — everything, she said.

“He could come, or he could send someone else,” she said. “He’s the law, right?”

BY ABIGAIL HAUSLOHNER AND MARIA SACCHETTI, THE WASHINGTON POST