Neighbors in Nashville suburb form human chain to prevent ICE from taking man into custody
In a Nashville suburb, an ICE agent’a attempt to take a man into custody on Monday morning proved unsuccessful when the man’s neighbors formed a human chain.
An agent for the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Nashville’s WVTF Channel 5 (a CBS affiliate), attempted to detain the man in Hermitage, Tennessee, which is about ten miles from Downtown Nashville.
The man had entered his van with his son when the agent blocked them in, and neighbors responded by bringing them water and wet rags. After the neighbors formed a human chain, the man and his son were able to escape and enter their home — which the ICE agent was not authorized to enter.
The agent had an administrative warrant, which allows an ICE agent to detain someone but not to remove them from a home or vehicle by force. Unable to detain the man, the ICE agent left.
The incident was broadcast online by the man’s neighbors on Facebook Live.
How Jeffrey Epstein was moving ‘a lot of dough’ in an investment fund run by an ex-girlfriend’s husband
In a bizarre twist in the ongoing questions about where Jeffrey Epstein got his billions, Vanity Fair has details about a very close relationship he holds with the family of an ex-girlfriend.
Epstein once dated a former Miss Sweden for years, before she ultimately met her husband and had a family. Eva Andersson-Dubin, who is now a doctor, married billionaire founder of Highbridge Capital Management, Glenn Dubin. It's thought that's how Epstein was able to connect with Dubin's investments.
Rudy Giuliani is running a backchannel with Ukraine to take down Mueller and Trump’s critics: report
A new report reveals that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor currently working as President Donald Trump's lawyer, has established a backchannel with the Ukrainian government in order to dig up dirt on potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, a pair of political operatives who have helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Republican candidates, are instrumental players in Giuliani's scheme, according to a new report by BuzzFeed News. They have repeatedly met with top political officials in Ukraine and then set up meetings with Giuliani so that the information they obtained could be potentially utilized against Democratic presidential contenders.
Trump’s bizarre claim of being a Kashmir ‘mediator’ is quickly denied by India: ‘No such request has been made’
India's official government spokesperson contradicted President Donald Trump's suggestion that he would "meditate" the conflict in the Kashmir region.
At a press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Trump said that India Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to be a mediator between the two countries.
However, a White House briefing statement released on Monday does not mention the Kashmir issue.