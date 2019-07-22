New Orleans funk icon and co-founder of the Neville Brothers Art Neville dies at 81
Art Neville, a New Orleans funk legend and co-founder of the Neville Brothers, has died, his brother said Monday. He was 81 years old.
The singer and keyboard player who answered to the sobriquet “Poppa Funk” was well known as the voice of the “Mardi Gras Mambo,” which quickly became a mainstay of his home city’s famed carnival after he first played it at age 17.
His death follows that of another famed New Orleans musician, the blues pianist Dr. John, who died last month.
Born Arthur Lanon Neville on December 17, 1937, the funk icon grew up admiring the work of doo-wop stars like Fats Domino.
He joined the Navy in the late 1950s and 1960s but maintained his love of recording music, going on to found the Neville Sounds, which later became the Meters.
The group’s fame radiated beyond The Big Easy, with the Meters going on to tour alongside the Rolling Stones and becoming an institution often counted among the pioneers of funk.
In the late 1970s Neville joined forces with his siblings to start the Neville Brothers, which for years closed out New Orleans’ famed Jazz Festival.
The group played a farewell concert in 2015, having last released an album in 2004. Neville announced his retirement last December.
The two-time Grammy winner received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 from the Recording Academy, which on Monday released a statement dubbing Neville “a legendary musician known for creating some of the most distinguished R&B and soul music to come out of New Orleans.”
“As a founding member of the Neville Brothers and the Meters, Art contributed his soulful voice and piano expertise to each group, creating a unique sound inspired by New Orleans’ profound culture,” said the Academy’s CEO Neil Portnow.
“Art will be deeply missed by many, but remembered for imaginatively bringing New Orleans funk to life.”
Gun ownership increases homicides — but only a very specific kind of them: study
Does the frequency of gun ownership impact the homicide rate? In the broad sense, many studies have shown it does. But how does it do so exactly?
A new study, conducted at the University of Indianapolis and published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, offers a profound hint. The study, which examined homicide rates by state from 1990 to 2016, suggests that most forms of homicide — those committed against friends, acquaintances, and strangers — are negligibly affected by firearm ownership rates. But one particular category of homicide is sharply correlated with the presence of guns: domestic violence.
DOJ censors Mueller ahead of highly-anticipated congressional testimony
Claims 'Presidential Privilege'
President Donald Trump's Dept. of Justice is censoring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller ahead of his highly-anticipated congressional testimony Wednesday.
According to Politico the Trump DOJ is claiming anything outside of what is already published in the special counsel's 448-page report falls under "presidential privilege" and cannot be used during his testimony.
Conservatives are furious over Trump’s budget deal with Democrats — president brags about ‘real compromise’
House conservatives are livid after President Donald Trump struck a budget deal with Democrats.
"You should veto this bill because it is fiscally irresponsible," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Trump. "It blows well beyond what was intended with the 2011 [Budget Control Act] caps. Furthermore, it continues spending hundreds of billions more than what we take in a year and does not put our nation on a path towards a balanced budget."
The effort is being driven by first-term Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).
"As the greatest nation in the history of the world, the least we can do is cut a deal that does not sabotage the fiscal future of our nation while endangering millions of American and migrants because of our porous border," the lawmakers wrote. "We can do better."