New Trump proposal would force thousands of asylum seekers to apply for refugee status – in Guatemala

The Trump administration is working on a proposal that would force thousands of asylum seekers currently at the Southern border to travel to Guatemala to seek refugee status.

In an exclusive report The American Prospect’s Marcia Brown and David Dayen explain the U.S. is effectively seeking to “outsource” asylum seekers to a “safe third country,” specifically, Guatemala.

The proposal could become finalized as early as Monday.

Key in the details is that this new program would render those seeking refuge “ineligible to apply for refugee status in the U.S.”

Democratic U.S Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon was asked to weigh in.

ADVERTISEMENT