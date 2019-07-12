New Trump proposal would force thousands of asylum seekers to apply for refugee status – in Guatemala

“The whole idea [is] that we can take people from Honduras and El Salvador and fly them to Guatemala, where they’re absolutely in worse shape, they don’t have friends or family or funds, so they’re much more vulnerable, so they’re going from desperation to desperation,” Sen. Merkley said.
The House Foreign Affairs Committee notes too that Guatemala is not a safe country:
Chairman @RepEliotEngel: #Guatemala and #Mexico are not safe for migrants, so it's baffling that Trump is attempting to negotiate "safe third country" agreements with them. (1/6)https://t.co/lqR3byYZNM
— House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) July 12, 2019
Last month Trump hinted at the program:
Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people…….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019
On a related note, President Trump earlier Friday announced his ICE deportation raids will begin Sunday.