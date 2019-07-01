Ocasio-Cortez says Border Patrol made things up about her because she ‘exposed their inhumane behavior’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that smears against her by Border Patrol agents were motivated by rage over having their behavior exposed.

While Ocasio-Cortez toured Border Patrol facilities on Monday, a reporter for the far-right DC Examiner started a rumor that Ocasio-Cortez yelled at agents “in a threatening manner.”

The tweet by Anna Giaritelli was quickly debunked.

“They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked [me] on my tour,” Ocasio-Cortez noted.

The lawmaker, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, noted that the agents were armed and she is 5’4″ tall.

“They’re just upset I exposed their inhumane behavior,” she suggested.

This was not AOC’s first run-in with a reporter for the DC Examiner. In November, Eddie Scarry posted a photo of Ocasio-Cortez’s posterior on Twitter.