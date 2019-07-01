Ocasio-Cortez says Border Patrol made things up about her because she ‘exposed their inhumane behavior’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that smears against her by Border Patrol agents were motivated by rage over having their behavior exposed.
While Ocasio-Cortez toured Border Patrol facilities on Monday, a reporter for the far-right DC Examiner started a rumor that Ocasio-Cortez yelled at agents “in a threatening manner.”
The tweet by Anna Giaritelli was quickly debunked.
“They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked [me] on my tour,” Ocasio-Cortez noted.
The lawmaker, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, noted that the agents were armed and she is 5’4″ tall.
“They’re just upset I exposed their inhumane behavior,” she suggested.
This was not AOC’s first run-in with a reporter for the DC Examiner. In November, Eddie Scarry posted a photo of Ocasio-Cortez’s posterior on Twitter.
They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked my on my tour.
They confiscated my phone, and they were all armed. I’m 5’4”.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019
‘There ought to be criminal prosecutions’: Judiciary chair demands indictments for senior Trump officials
The chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee called for federal and state prosecutions of senior Trump administration officials during a Monday appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."
The host interviewed Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) about the congressional delegation that toured Border Patrol facilities on Monday.
"I have to ask your reaction to what you heard from your house colleagues there and from these other reports that we had about the facilities on the border. Obviously, your committee has jurisdiction on the matter," Maddow noted.
"What we saw today was disgusting," Nadler replied.
