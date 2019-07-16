Parliamentarian rules that Speaker Pelosi cannot call Trump’s comments racist — banning her from speaking all day

The Parliamentarian for the House of Representatives ruled against Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday for declaring President Donald Trump’s comments racist on the floor.

“In a highly unusual rebuke to the speaker, the House parliamentarian said Pelosi’s comments were not in order and should be stricken from record,” CNN’s Manu Raju reported Tuesday.

“House now voting on GOP motion to strike her words from record, but it will fail,” he predicted.

The ruling means Speaker Pelosi is banned from holding the floor for the rest of the day absent a vote by the full House to restore her privileges.