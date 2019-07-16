Quantcast
Parliamentarian rules that Speaker Pelosi cannot call Trump’s comments racist — banning her from speaking all day

Published

1 min ago

on

The Parliamentarian for the House of Representatives ruled against Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday for declaring President Donald Trump’s comments racist on the floor.

“In a highly unusual rebuke to the speaker, the House parliamentarian said Pelosi’s comments were not in order and should be stricken from record,” CNN’s Manu Raju reported Tuesday.

“House now voting on GOP motion to strike her words from record, but it will fail,” he predicted.

The ruling means Speaker Pelosi is banned from holding the floor for the rest of the day absent a vote by the full House to restore her privileges.

The media’s ‘Made in America’ problem: Trump creates racist controversy — and gets free campaign coverage

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

Let’s presume, however depressing that notion may be, that mainstream news organizations will continue to fumble the ball when it comes to directly calling blatantly racist statements coming out of Donald Trump’s mouth what they are, which is racist.

Let’s also presume that in the fallout of such incidents like Trump’s racist tweets on Sunday, media organizations adopt predictable stances. Most struggle to maintain a sense of equanimity and fairness when it comes to calling out Trump’s racism. Fox amplifies it.

Gay man’s family cut off his ear after he came out

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

A teen man came out to his parents and in response his dad severely mutilated him, reports Gay Star News.

The 19-year-old was then locked in a closet, where he tried not to bleed to death.

The teen is from The Gambia and is trying to get asylum in The Netherlands.

“I was so afraid to tell my family about my sexuality,” he said.

“I thought, maybe, my family will accept me because I am their family. This is who I am.”

“That was the biggest mistake I ever made.”

Longtime Trump loyalist warns the president that his racist tweets are about to permanently stain his image

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

On Tuesday, former Trump administration official Anthony Scaramucci criticized President Trump for telling four freshman congresswomen to go back to their own countries. All four are American citizens.

Scaramucci accused the president of playing to his base, in a way that has dangerous manifestations: for the president and the country.

“He’s blowing very hard on a dog-whistle that every ethnic group that’s landed in the United States has had to hear,” Scaramucci told the BBC.

“I don’t think the president is a racist, but here’s the thing: if you continue to say and act in that manner, then we all have to look at him and say, ‘OK, well, maybe you weren’t a racist, but now you’re turning into one.'”

