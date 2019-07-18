Quantcast
‘Pathetic’ GOP lawmaker torn to shreds for saying he’s ‘struggling’ with racist Trump rally chants

Published

36 mins ago

on

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) on Thursday admitted that he “struggled” as he watched racist chants break out at President Donald Trump’s rally — though he still refused to denounce racism.

Writing on Twitter, Walker said that he “struggled with the ‘send her back’ chant tonight referencing Rep. Omar.”

Walker then proceeded to trash Omar’s character by saying that “her history, words and actions reveal her great disdain for both America amd Israel.” Walker then argued that this supposed disdain for America “should be our focus and not phrasing that’s painful to our friends in the minority communities.”

Walker’s mealy-mouthed critique of racist Trump rally chants drew an angry reaction from many other Twitter users — check out some of the top reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
