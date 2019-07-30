Pennsylvania Republicans under fire for putting minority congresswomen’s faces on dartboard at county fair

On Tuesday, KDKA News in Pittsburgh reported that the Fayette County Republican Party is facing anger for placing the faces of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on a dartboard at the county fair.

Party officials reportedly also set up “a cornhole board with Nancy Pelosi’s mouth as the opening.”

Amid backlash, officials took down the board. GOP state Rep. Matt Dowling, who represents the area, condemned the display, saying, “Disagreement over issues is the basis of our republic and part of a healthy democracy, but when that disagreement veers into anything that can be seen as promoting violence against others, it is simply unacceptable.”

These four progressive congresswomen of color, known together as “the Squad,” have become a target of right-wing obsession, exacerbated after President Donald Trump’s racist tweetstorm telling them to “go back” to other countries.

This is hanging on the wall of the Republican booth of my hometown's (Uniontown, PA) yearly fair, the Fayette County… Posted by Gidien Jen on Monday, July 29, 2019