Powerful and emotional testimony from Escobar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley on family separation and child imprisonment
Four members of Congress retold in witness testimony to their fellow lawmakers Friday morning what they saw and experienced during a recent visit to a U.S. border detention facility in Texas, sparing no graphic or emotional detail.
Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) spoke as witnesses to the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on conditions in migrant camps along the southern border which are being run by the federal government.
In her remarks, Escobar said the treatment of migrants was an example of the “incompetence and cruelty that has created a human rights crisis in our own country.”
Our government, at the hands of @realDonaldTrump, has exhibited an incompetence and cruelty that has created a human rights crisis in our own country.
Ocasio-Cortez, in an emotional delivery, recounted the treatment of the women she talked to and decried the fact that the horrors on the border were being perpetrated under the American flag.
Rep. @AOC, who recently toured border facility, testifies at hearing on Trump administration's border policies: "This is a manufactured crisis, because the cruelty is manufactured. This is a manufactured crisis because there's no need for us to do this." https://t.co/dMeVjlPoyT pic.twitter.com/V0DU7t9PbD
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 12, 2019
In her testimony, Tlaib broke down while talking about the “fear” in the eyes of the victims of President Donald Trump’s war on immigrants.
.@reprashida @Rashidatlaib: “The fear in their eyes won’t be forgotten…the suffering in these illegal camps cannot be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/4VqXvAr4K8
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 12, 2019
Finally, Pressley delivered a powerful speech that called on Congress to help the people being held in the horrible conditions.
#MA7 is 40% #immigrant. People in my district are living in constant fear that their families will be ripped apart & their livelihoods ruined. Today, I’m testifying about my heartbreaking trip to the border to protest the cruel conditions. #CloseTheCamps https://t.co/04d2GGjLPS
— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) July 12, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Watch the testimony from the four lawmakers in full and the ongoing hearing:
US House votes to curb Trump powers to start Iran war
The US House of Representatives voted Friday to restrict President Donald Trump's ability to attack Iran, voicing fear that his hawkish policies are pushing toward a needless war.
The Democratic-led House approved an amendment on a broad defense bill that would prohibit funding for military operations against Iran unless they are in self-defense or explicitly approved by Congress.
But a similar measure failed in the Senate, where Trump's Republican Party holds the majority. The two chambers will have to negotiate over the language as they finalize the defense bill.
Representative Ro Khanna, the Democrat who led the amendment, said the measure showed that the United States was fed up with war.
Texas waitress fired for making shockingly racist remark to black customer
Tasha Lee went to a Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball, Texas, when a waitress asked to check her ID, she told FOX 26.
In response, the waitress had made a shockingly racist comment.
"Once Lee handed her ID over, the unnamed employee smiled and said, “Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with Black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.”
Lee was shocked.
The Restaurant manager tried to smooth over the situation, apologizing, comping her meal, and adding a $10 gift card. The waitress was fired.
