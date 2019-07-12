Powerful and emotional testimony from Escobar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley on family separation and child imprisonment

Four members of Congress retold in witness testimony to their fellow lawmakers Friday morning what they saw and experienced during a recent visit to a U.S. border detention facility in Texas, sparing no graphic or emotional detail.

Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) spoke as witnesses to the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on conditions in migrant camps along the southern border which are being run by the federal government.

In her remarks, Escobar said the treatment of migrants was an example of the “incompetence and cruelty that has created a human rights crisis in our own country.”

Ocasio-Cortez, in an emotional delivery, recounted the treatment of the women she talked to and decried the fact that the horrors on the border were being perpetrated under the American flag.

In her testimony, Tlaib broke down while talking about the “fear” in the eyes of the victims of President Donald Trump’s war on immigrants.

Finally, Pressley delivered a powerful speech that called on Congress to help the people being held in the horrible conditions.

Watch the testimony from the four lawmakers in full and the ongoing hearing:



