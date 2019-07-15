Procter & Gamble gives bonus to US women soccer stars
US multinational Procter & Gamble gave its backing to the United States’ women’s soccer stars in their fight for equal pay on Sunday, handing the team a $529,000 bonus following their World Cup win.
In a full-page advertisement placed in The New York Times, P&G said the company, one of the team’s sponsors through its Secret Deodorant brand, urged the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) to be “on the right side of history.”
P&G said it was donating $23,000 to each of the 23 players who helped the US win a record-extending fourth World Cup title in France on July 7.
“After all the toasts, cheers, parades and awards subside, the issue remains. Inequality is about more than pay and players, it’s about values,” the P&G advert read.
“Let’s take this moment of celebration to propel women’s sports forward. We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all, for all players.”
The advert urged all “fellow fans, friends, supporters, organisations and brands” to fight for gender pay parity.
The P&G move comes with the US women in the midst of a legal case lodged against the USSF in March alleging discrimination.
The women players lawsuit highlighted the differences in pay with their male counterparts, despite being vastly more successful.
“The USSF discriminates against Plaintiffs, and the class that they seek to represent, by paying them less than members of the MNT (Men’s National Team) for substantially equal work,” the lawsuit read.
Chants of “equal pay” greeted the US women as they received the World Cup trophy in Lyon after their victory over the Netherlands in the final.
Fans also adopted the chant when the team were given a ticker-tape parade through New York on Wednesday.
Breaking Banner
Republicans are ‘cringing’ at Trump’s latest racist attacks — but are too scared to say anything: report
A new report from Axios claims that several Republicans are privately sickened by President Donald Trump's racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen -- but they still won't criticize him publicly.
One source described as a "Trump ally" tells Axios that "Republicans with a conscience are cringing" at Trump's strategy of telling Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to "go back to the crime-infested places from which they came," despite the fact that all four congresswomen are American citizens.
American billionaires’ ties to Moscow go back decades
Sleazy American businessmen who make deals with corrupt Russians with shadowy connections to intelligence agents or powerful politicians did not spring up de novo in the twentieth-first century. As far back as 1919, Armand Hammer, the future head of Occidental Petroleum, met with Vladimir Lenin and agreed to a truly corrupt arrangement which enabled his family to obtain a lucrative business concession in the Soviet Union in return for financing illegal communist operations in Europe and the fledgling American Communist Party.
In the 1970s, Hammer introduced another American businessman to his friends in Moscow. Although David Karr, the former CEO of Fairbanks Whitney, never became a household name like his sponsor, he made millions of dollars doing business with the USSR, while providing the KGB with an entrée into the American political world. While less financially successful than Hammer, Karr, the subject of my new biography, The Millionaire Was a Soviet More: The Twisted Life of David Karr, lived an even more adventurous life, ricocheting from young Communist to government bureaucrat, from newsman to public relations man, from proxy fighter to international businessman, from Hollywood mogul to the hotel business, and finally to a KGB informant. When he died in Paris in 1979 at the age of 60, his Machiavellian past and his myriad of enemies inspired speculation in the French press that he had been murdered by the KGB, CIA, Israeli Mossad, or the Mafia. Remarkably, there were scenarios- not all plausible- that could finger any one of that unlikely quartet as his killer.
NYT’s Friedman torches Trump in epic rant: ‘Every one of us can trace our roots to sh*thole countries’
Thomas Friedman dropped an epic rant against President Donald Trump's racist attacks on Democratic lawmakers.
The New York Times columnist quoted the president's profane insults against majority-black countries as he blasted Trump for demanding four first-year congresswomen of color return to their home countries, although only one of them was born outside the United States.
"The president isn't talking just about or to these four congresswomen, he's talking about us," Friedman said. "He's talking about we. He's talking about every Irish-American whose grandparents fled the potato famine. He's talking about every Italian-American whose grandparents or great-grandparents fled the depression. He's talking about every Muslim-American whose parents or grandparents fled the disorder of Lebanon or Libya or Iraq. He's talking about every black American whose great-great-grandparents were forced to come here in slavery or fled disorder in Africa. He's talking about every Latin-American whose family came mere from Venezuela or Mexico. He's talking about we and us -- every one of us."