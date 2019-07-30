Protests against ICE shut down federal facilities in Michigan

Protesters demonstrating against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in St. Paul, Michigan reportedly forced federal facilities to temporarily shut down.

Fox 9 reported that around 200 protesters had gathered outside Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building with hopes of disrupting operations.

“Protesters are blocking two vehicle exits out of a parking lot for an area the houses both state and federal offices,” according to Fox 9. “Workers from MnDOT, Veterans Affairs, and Metro Transit commuters, who use the park and ride, are among those who are unable to get their cars out.”

Aerial video showed protesters blocking traffic at multiple intersections.