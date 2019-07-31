Puerto Rico’s outgoing governor Ricardo Rossello names successor
Puerto Rico’s outgoing governor Ricardo Rossello, who will step down this week following massive street protests, on Wednesday named the man who will succeed him and finish up his term.
Rossello, who officially leaves the governor’s office on Friday, nominated Pedro Pierluisi, a member of his New Progressive Party (PNP), as secretary of state, lining him up to take his place until the next elections in November 2020.
Pierluisi ran against Rossello in primary elections in 2016 after being appointed to represent the US island territory in Congress in Washington DC.
“After much analysis and taking into account the best interests of our people, I have selected Mr Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia to fill the secretary of state vacancy,” Rossello said in a statement, adding that he would call a special meeting of the legislative assembly on Thursday to confirm the nominee.
The nomination came after Rossello’s constitutionally designated successor, Secretary of State Wanda Vazquez, said she did not want the job.
Her predecessor had quit on July 13 after text chat comments leaked showing the island’s leadership mocking gays, women and victims of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria.
Three days before the release of those chats, prosecutors charged six former government officials with embezzling $15 million in hurricane reconstruction money.
While Puerto Ricans are delighted at Rossello’s departure, many wanted completely new leadership for the territory, whose residents are US citizens.
The Caribbean island of 3.2 million residents is a US territory and has a representative in Washington but has no voting powers in Congress. The PNP wants the island to become the 51st state of the US.
Rossello announced his resignation last Wednesday as members of his own party, celebrities from the island and tens of thousands of ordinary Puerto Ricans called on him to go.
‘This is insane!’ Fox panelist unloads as co-hosts twist themselves into knots to excuse Trump’s racism
Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov torched her fellow panelists during an especially heated discussion about President Donald Trump's racism.
The segment started out tensely, as co-host Dagen McDowell scolded colleague Lisa Boothe for interrupting her with a correction.
"You corrected me once," McDowell said. "You were right, so let's move on."
The panelists discussed a recent Quinnipiac University poll that found slightly more than half of Americans believed the president was racist, although only 8 percent of Republicans agreed, and McDowell said the president's offensive language was a problem only if it helped Democrats gain political traction.
Divisive messages about Democrats and race blasted by social media accounts during debate
Last night, Democrats battled in the second debate of the primary cycle. A few standout moments included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) retorting "I wrote the damn bill!" when Tim Ryan challenged Sanders on Medicare for All.
That line dominated social media, according to a social media analytic company called Storyful. But in addition to the organic shares of the viral moment, there was a worrisome artificial social media phenomenon in response to the debate.
Storyful notes that the social media hashtag #DemDebateSoWhite was promoted by accounts that appear to be bots, Fox News reports.
Commentary
Don’t be fooled by Trump’s lies: This is where your tax dollars really go
Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress claim that America spends too much on things like food stamps, welfare, and foreign aid.
But let’s look at how the government actually spends your federal tax dollars each year. We’re going to look at what’s known as the “discretionary budget,” which has to be reappropriated by Congress each year.
Start with foreign aid, the conservatives’ favorite boogeyman. It’s $29 billion a year. That may sound like a lot but it’s only 2 percent of all discretionary spending. Add all spending on international affairs, it’s 4 percent.