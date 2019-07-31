Quantcast
Connect with us

Raging white man gets knocked out — twice — after attacking black father at community pool

Published

1 min ago

on

An Oklahoma City man was knocked out twice and then arrested after harassing and attacking a black father at an apartment complex swimming pool.

Joshua Valentine was accused by witnesses and police of verbally and physically attacking the black man July 20 at the pool as he played with his children, reported KWTV-TV.

The 28-year-old Valentine allegedly punched the other man, who fought back and knocked out his assailant.

Valentine awoke a few minutes later and left the pool area, police said, but returned with a baseball bat.

Witnesses said he swung the bat at the black man, who fended him off with a chair and then punched him several times — knocking Valentine out a second time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrested Valentine, who was charged with malicious harassment based on race, and he spent six days in the the Oklahoma County Jail before he was released on bond.

News9.com – Oklahoma City, OK – News, Weather, Video and Sports |

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans are scrambling to retire from red districts for three grim reasons

Published

1 min ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Over the past few days, several prominent House Republicans have announced they will not seek re-election in 2020: Reps. Paul Mitchell (R-MI), Martha Roby (R-AL), Rob Bishop (R-UT) and Pete Olson and Mike Conaway (R-TX).

In some ways, this is deja vu — 2018 also saw a massive flood of Republicans retiring. But there is a key difference. A lot of the representatives who ran for the exits in 2018 were in competitive suburban seats that they likely would have lost if they had run for again. With the exception of Olson, all the Republicans above represent safe red districts — Conaway's West Texas seat voted for President Donald Trump by 59 points. There is virtually no question that any of these Republicans could have another term if they wanted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump explained: ‘If Obama did it, it’s got to go’

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

An old friend in Monaco, a retired European military historian, sneered at me when I asked about the escalating crisis in the Persian Gulf between the U.S. and Iran—the one that’s pulling in the U.K. and the international community, the one TV analysts say could result in a “ferocious” response from Iran if the U.S. ever attacks.

“Does anyone in your country even know where Iran is on the map?” he asked. “Or do they get it mixed up with Iraq? I bet they have no idea they’re dealing with a country with 7,000 years of incredible political and cultural history that looks at the United States, and especially Donald Trump, as if you’re all a bunch of monkeys.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s why over 100,000 people just held vigils around the country to protest Trump — including in deep red areas

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

In the beginning of President Donald Trump's term, the protests against him were heavily covered in the media, with big nationwide events like the Women's March and the Tax March getting top billing in the news cycle.

But big protests of this sort didn't go away. They are still happening in plain sight, and the media has just not paid them as much attention — as a new Washington Post analysis of one of the most recent events reveals.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image