Republican ‘Parks and Recreation’ themed attack on Democratic senator fails miserably

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) is one of only two Democratic senators standing for re-election next year in states that President Donald Trump carried in 2016. As such, he is one of the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s top targets.

But on Monday, the NRSC’s attempt to attack Peters with a subtle reference from the workplace comedy “Parks and Recreation” fell flat.

Reminder: Nearly 40% of the people of Michigan have “never heard of” Senator (Gary, Jerry, Larry) Peters. #MIsen pic.twitter.com/pP8xF2eMTh — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) July 29, 2019

The pair of tweets are presumably a reference to Gary Gergich, the bumbling Pawnee Parks Department employee who nobody paid attention to except when he made a mistake, and who was referred to by the other characters as “Jerry” and “Larry” for several seasons because he was too polite to correct them. Incidentally, Gergich was an overwhelmingly wholesome character and went on to become the town’s beloved mayor in the series finale.

The NRSC’s juvenile joke was met mostly with ridicule from social media:

This is a garbage post that nearly no one will relate to. Good job. — Hollywood Governor Christie (@Gov_Christie) July 29, 2019

I’m one of the ‘60%’ in MI that does know who @SenGaryPeters is. Shame on you @NRSC — Terri (@terri73wolfgang) July 29, 2019

I love that you’re keeping this up and also doubling-down. — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) July 29, 2019

The same brainless morons who support the creature occupying the White House, so no surprise there. Anyone in Michigan with a brain knows who Gary Peters is. — CAR (@msurose) July 29, 2019