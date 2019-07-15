Quantcast
Republican strategist shreds party for defending Trump’s racism: ‘The racist side of Nixon is now’ GOP’s ‘official position’

Published

39 mins ago

on

Republican strategist Stuart Stevens on Monday hammered his own party for defending President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on four Democratic lawmakers.

Reacting to Trump administration official Marc Short telling Fox News that Trump was tapping into “great frustration” with lawmakers such as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whom Trump had told to “go back” to the country where she was born, Stevens lamented that his party has embraced the ugliest instincts of former President Richard Nixon, who at least kept his most bigoted thoughts private instead of tweeting them out publicly.

“The Republican Party establishment is openly defending racism in a way it’s never done before,” he wrote on Twitter. “The racist side of Nixon heard in the White House tapes is now the official position of the Party.”

Stevens also had some choice words for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who said on Monday that the Democrats targeted by Trump are people who “hate our own country.”

In particular, Stevens linked Graham to the late Sen. Strom Thurmond, a former segregationist Democrat who left the party to join the GOP in the wake of the Civil Rights movement.

“Strom Thurmond is looking down on Lindsey and thinking, ‘You done good, boy. I knew you had it in you,'” Stevens wrote.


