Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans’ refusal to expand Medicaid had a cost: 15,000 deaths

Published

1 min ago

on

The decision of 14 states not to expand Medicaid under Obamacare cost more than 15,000 lives, according to a new analysis by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The Affordable Care Act would have expanded Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty threshold in every state, but a 2012 Supreme Court decision allowed individual states to opt out. As a result, 14 states have not expanded Medicaid even though the ACA offers extensive federal subsidies to states that participate. The authors of the new study, headed by University of Michigan economist Sarah Miller, found that the decision not to expand Medicaid “likely resulted in 15,600 additional deaths over this four year period that could have been avoided if the states had opted to expand coverage.”

The analysis looked at death rates among people in households earning between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty line, who would have benefited from the Medicaid expansion, using data from the American Community Survey, an annual survey of millions of Americans, and compared it with Census Bureau death records between 2014 and 2017.

Before the Medicaid expansion, the study’s sample population died at roughly the same rate across the United States. But a gap began to grow after some states expanded Medicaid while others did not.

The study found an “average decrease in annual mortality of 0.13 percentage points during the four-year post period” in states that expanded Medicaid. That decrease amounted to “approximately 4,800 fewer deaths” per year, “or roughly 19,200 fewer deaths over the first four years alone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The study is the latest pointing to the life-saving benefits of Medicaid expansion.

A 2018 Harvard study found that Medicaid expansion improved patient access to surgery as well as the likelihood that a patient will seek medical care before suffering complications.

Another 2018 study published in the medical journal JAMA found that states that expanded Medicaid had significantly lower mortality rates among patients with kidney disease who started dialysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

A previous NBER study found that found that patients in states that expanded Medicaid carried far less medical debt than patients in states that did not.

Despite ample evidence that Medicaid quite literally saves lives, Republicans have continued their assault on the program. House Republicans repeatedly voted to repeal Obamacare and in 2017 approved a bill that would have eliminated the Medicaid expansion and cut the program by $880 billion.

Though the bill ultimately failed, President Trump has proposed a 2020 budget that would repeal the Medicaid expansion and cut Medicaid by more than $750 billion, according to Vox.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is robust evidence that Medicaid increases the use of health care,” the NBER researchers said in the new study, “including types of care that are well-established as efficacious such as prescription drugs and screening and early detection of cancers that are responsive to treatment. Given this, it may seem obvious that Medicaid would improve objective measures of health.” Though there are challenges in measuring the effects, the analysis found that “Medicaid expansions substantially reduced mortality rates among those who stood to benefit the most.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN hosts scorch Mueller’s GOP questioners as nothing more than ‘Fox News talking-point puppets’

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

In a segment on CNN's "New Day, hosts John Berman, Alisyn Camerota and fact-check expert John Avlon hammered Republicans who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday as being nothing more than "Fox News talking points" puppets who had spent their time mouthing questions fed to them by Sean Hannity.

In a series of clips shared by Avlon, GOP lawmakers from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) were busted for asking questions that had nothing to do with Russian collusion in the 2016 elections, instead spouting lunatic conspiracy theories that are regularly featured on Hannity's show.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Robert Mueller vs. the GOP Insanity Caucus: There were no survivors

Published

58 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

What did we learn from the seemingly endless hours of Robert Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, in which the man for whom the term "lantern-jawed" was invented listened mournfully to numerous congressional monologues and tersely agreed with restatements of things he had already said in his report? Mostly things we should have known already, I suppose — but I don’t want to sound world-weary or act as if the experience was meaningless, in the manner of political observers who’ve seen it all. It wasn’t meaningless, and every day in the unfolding adventure of Donald Trump’s presidency brings us things (very often terrible things) we haven’t seen before.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló resigns — protesters rejoice

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

After over a week of sometimes violent clashes between protesters and police, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló has announced his resignation.

The governor made the statement at 11:30 p.m. in a Facebook Live video where he told his constituents. The governor praised himself for his "accomplishments" as governor.

It's official! This man is delusional. Thank you for your resignation [FINALLY!] but please get some professional help asap. This not about YOU (you narcissist FUCK!). This is about the people of Puerto Rico! Largate ya! @ricardorossello #RickyGameOver #RickyNoHaBajado pic.twitter.com/8zJzNATkIw

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image